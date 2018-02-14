Checkers Keep Streaking with Win over Hartford

CHARLOTTE, NC - While it was lacking the fireworks from the previous night, Charlotte's rematch with Hartford yielded the same result, with the Checkers notching their fourth win in a row.

The home team jumped out to an early lead thanks to a power-play tally from Aleksi Saarela that somehow found its way into the back of the net, then doubled that advantage before the first buzzer via a Marcus Kruger finish of an Andrew Poturalski wrap around.

Hartford pushed back in the middle frame, outshooting the Checkers 14-8 and finally snapping Alex Nedeljkovic's shutout streak that lasted over two full games worth of play. Charlotte quickly responded, however, as Warren Foegele followed up his own shot and buried his 23rd marker of the year to close out the second.

Things slowed in the third as neither team was able to gain much of a footing, allowing the Checkers to bear down and ride out the remainder of regulation, skating away with their fifth consecutive win at Bojangles' Coliseum and fourth overall.

Quotes

Coach Mike Vellucci on winning a tight game

That was our eighth game in 10 days. They played a lot harder and we knew they were going to come back. We started off the first period really good but we were terrible in the second period. They out-chanced us 9-3, we started making mental mistakes and didn't manage the puck very well and then we made it a little harder in ourselves in the third period by giving up that late goal. Overall, those are the types of games you have to make sure you win even when you don't play well.

Vellucci on Warren Foegele's goal

It's those ugly goals. Foegs gets the goals around the net with the second and third effort. It was obviously a huge goal after they made it 2-1. They made it 3-1 to gave us a little bit of a break. He's scored goals like that all year long just with being around the paint and making that second and third effort.

Vellucci on Josh Jooris

He's a role model for these young guys. I love that he's talking to them, even before the game, and he's taking on a mentorship with these guys. I appreciate it and I know the kids appreciate it.

Vellucci on the message heading into the next two days

Let's get our rest and make sure we're not doing too much tomorrow. We'll have a short one on Friday and then be ready for Saturday and Sunday because it's a short turnaround.

Warren Foegele on winning a close game

We knew they'd come out hard after yesterday's game. I thought we had a good first and a good third, but we've got to try to get rid of that lapse in the second period and focus on a full 60 minutes.

Foegele on Jooris

His presence is huge, and so is Krugs as well. Just having those guys gives all of us confidence and helps us stay poised and relaxed. They're huge professionals and it's nice to take notes from them.

Foegele on the team's win streak

Just looking at the standings, that was really big for us. We've just got to keep moving forward.

Josh Jooris on his line with Foegele and Clark Bishop

I didn't know them coming in, but they're two guys that work extremely hard. They've both been having great years, so I just want to come in, do my job and make it seamless. They make it easy when you've got three guys that work hard, try to get in on the forecheck and turn pucks over.

Jooris on joining the Checkers from Carolina

I have to get the legs going again personally from just not playing as much and getting more minutes than I was up top. It's definitely an adjustment, but I think it's been a good start and I just want to build on it and continue to keep playing.

Jooris on playing four games in six days

The American league runs on a different schedule with a lot of back-to-backs and even three-in-threes, but it's a mental thing more than anything. You've got to make sure you're plugged in and you're focused. It's tough to play back-to-backs, especially against the same team where the second game is going to be tighter because you've got video from the first night.

Jooris on his role on this team

I want to bring some leadership. I've been around a bit now and I'm an old guy on this team, which is weird to say. I've been fortunate to play in the NHL and be around good leaders and I know what they bring, so I just want to bring it to these young guys and help the team out.

Notes

The Checkers have won four in a row, tying their longest streak of the season set twice previously. They have won five in a row on home ice ... Charlotte is now eight points ahead of Bridgeport for the final playoff spot in the Atlantic Division ... Foegele's 23rd goal of the season gave him sole possession of second place in the AHL, two behind fellow Checkers All Star Valentin Zykov ... Saarela's 19th goal of the season tied him for 14th in the AHL, giving the Checkers three players in the league's top 20 ... Kruger's goal was his first in the AHL since playing for Rockford on Jan. 5, 2013 ... Alex Nedeljkovic's shutout streak ended at 160:41 on Hartford's second-period goal. His 22nd win of the season gave him sole possession of the league lead ... Josh Jooris had one assist in each of his first three games as a Checker ... Forward Sergey Tolchinsky missed the game due to injury ... Forwards Mike Ferrantino, Nick Schilkey and Zack Stortini, defenseman Dennis Robertson and goaltender Callum Booth were healthy extras.

Up Next

Charlotte's home stand rolls on this weekend with the annual Pink In The Rink game Saturday against the Syracuse Crunch, with the puck dropping at 6 p.m.

