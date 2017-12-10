CHECKERS DEMOLISH DEVILS IN DOMINATING 7-1 WIN

December 10, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers
News Release
Tolchinsky nets four points, Gauthier gets three as Charlotte extends point streak to six
BINGHAMTON, NY - The Checkers wrapped up their quick weekend road trip with a decisive win over Binghamton, dominating the Devils by a 7-1 score.
Despite failing to break through on any of their six man-advantages, the Checkers had no issues scoring at even strength and showed as much right out of the gates. Julien Gauthier shoveled home a beautiful spinning feed from Sergey Tolchinsky 2:10 into the game, then just 12 seconds later Nick Schilkey ripped in a one-timer to double the lead.
Things would settle for the remainder of the first, but the start of the second period brought about another run from the Charlotte attack. A strange bounce of the puck out of netminder Mackenzie Blackwood's glove extended the visitors' lead 71 seconds into the frame, then Gauthier pulled off a power move to the net for his second of the night less than a minute after that. The Checkers pounced on the reeling Devils once more in their early frenzy, with Valentin Zykov threading a quick wrister off the post and in to put Charlotte comfortably ahead 5-0 and chase Blackwood from the contest.
Binghamton finally broke through on Alex Nedeljkovic, who finished with 20 saves and picked up his AHL-leading 12th win, late in the second, but the Checkers had one more hot start in them. Tolchinsky, who would finish the night with a career-high four points, knocked home a cross-ice feed less than five minutes after the start of the frame to make it a 6-1 contest before Zykov finished things off with his second of the night to cap the blowout victory for Charlotte.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board
American Hockey League Stories from December 10, 2017
- P-Bruins Soar Past Comets in OT for Sixth Straight Win - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Shutout Senators, 6-0 - Syracuse Crunch
- CHECKERS DEMOLISH DEVILS IN DOMINATING 7-1 WIN - Charlotte Checkers
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- COMETS DROP TO BRUINS IN OVERTIME - Utica Comets
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- San Diego Gulls Rookies Note - San Diego Gulls
- Leighton Ices Monsters for Milestone 50th Shutout - Chicago Wolves
- MONSTERS BLANKED BY WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- IceHogs Seek Weekend Sweep of Griffins - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Assign Langhamer to Kometa Brno - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Reign and Texas Stars Collide - Ontario Reign
- MONSTERS SIGN RIGHT WING TYLER BARNES TO PRO TRYOUT CONTRACT - Cleveland Monsters
- Sound Tigers Face T-Birds, Amerks this Weekend - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- Amerks Hold off Thunderbirds for 2-1 Win - Rochester Americans
- IceHogs Still Sizzling Versus Griffins - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Phantoms Cap Home Stand with Thrilling 5-4 Win over Hershey - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Providence Bruins 4, Hartford Wolf Pack 3 (SO) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Penguins Lose to Checkers - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- WOLVES' RALLY FALLS SHORT AT THE Q - Chicago Wolves
- KIVLENIEKS' 36 SAVES ANCHOR MONSTERS IN 3-2 WIN OVER WOLVES - Cleveland Monsters
- P-Bruins Push Win Streak to Five After 4-3 Shootout over Hartford - Providence Bruins
- Crunch Burn Devils in 5-2 Comeback Victory - Syracuse Crunch
- Team earns third straight win, extends point streak to season-best five games - Charlotte Checkers
- San Diego Gulls Trade Spencer Abbott to Binghamton Devils in Exchange - San Diego Gulls