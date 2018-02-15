Checkers' Annual Pink in the Rink Event Is Saturday
February 15, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC -The Checkers' 12th annual Pink in the Rink event, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Feb. 17. The goal of the game, which begins at 6 p.m., is to raise awareness and funds for the fight against women's cancers.
Checkers players will wear specialty pink jerseys during the game against the Syracuse Crunch that will be sold in a live auction that night to benefit Carolina Breast Friends, Cindy's Hope Chest, Shirley's Angels, Novant Health Buddy Kemp Cancer Support Center, GoJenGo and BCC Rally. For the first time, the Checkers will play the game on a pink ice surface painted especially for this event.
In the 11 previous years that they have hosted Pink in the Rink events, the Checkers and their fans have raised approximately $350,000 for various non-profits through the jersey auction and a portion of ticket proceeds.
The Checkers will recognize the event's non-profit beneficiaries and cancer survivors throughout the game. Doors at Bojangles' Coliseum will open at 4:30 p.m.
