Chavis and De La Guerra Join Portland

News Release

Portland, Maine- On Thursday, t he Boston Red Sox assigned infielders Michael Chavis and Chad De La Guerra to Portland from High-A Salem. Additionally, Josh Smith was received from Triple-A Pawtucket. To make room on the roster, the Red Sox made the following moves today: C Jake DePew released, LHP Jake Drehoff placed on the disabled list and RHP Travis Lakins placed on the temporary inactive list.

Chavis appeared in 59 games with Salem, leading the Carolina League in homers (17) and RBI (55). In addition, Chavis ranked among league leaders in the following categories: slugging percentage (1st, .641), runs scored (1st, 50), extra-base hits (2nd, 36), average (3rd, .317), total bases (3rd, 143) and on-base percentage (5th, .388). On June 21st in the annual Carolina League All-Star game, Chavis was named the game's MVP, knocking home both runs with a double, leading Southern All-Stars to a 2-0 win.

The Red Sox drafted Chavis with the 26th overall pick in the 2014 draft out of Sprayberry High School in Georgia. Chavis entered 2017 ranked the #11 Prospect in the Red Sox system according to Baseball America .

In 2016, Chavis split between Low-A Greenville and High-A Salem to hit .237 (72-for-304), 8 HR and 36 RBI.

De La Guerra hit .294 (T-10th in the Carolina League) with 5 homers and 36 RBI in 58 games. The Santa Maria, CA native is playing in his third professional season after being drafted by Boston in 17th round of the 2015 draft out of Grand Canyon University.

The Sea Dogs open up a seven-game homestand on Friday night against the Harrisburg Senators at Hadlock Field. First pitch is scheduled for 7:00 PM. Tickets are available at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500. Book your nine-inning vacation today!

