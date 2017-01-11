Chasers Offering Friday Fireworks, Thirsty Thursday

PAPILLION - The Omaha Storm Chasers are now offering two exciting mini plans for the upcoming 2017 season, with plans for Thirsty Thursdays and Friday Fireworks dates. Fans will be able to secure infield box seats for ten nights at just $10 per game, a savings of over 28% OFF regularly priced tickets. Both plans are now available online here: http://bit.ly/2id6Lka.

The Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks Mini Plan includes ten of the 12 Hy-Vee Friday Fireworks dates during the 2017 season at Werner Park, excluding only Friday, April 14 and Friday, May 19. Each night features a Fireworks Spectacular following that evening's contest. The plan also includes two marquee matchups against the Iowa Cubs, the Triple-A affiliate of the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs.

The Thirsty Thursday Mini Plan covers all ten Thursday dates at Werner Park throughout the upcoming campaign. Each Thursday features $2 Bud & Bud Light cans specials, in addition to select $2 drafts. Pepsi fountain products will also be available for only $1.

Seating for both mini plans is offered for Section 119, and a limited number of tickets for these packages will be available. Flex Plans ranging from 8-game to 32-game packages are also now on sale, in addition to Half-Season and Full-Season packages. For more information please call the Werner Park Ticket Office at (402) 738-5100 or visit online at www.omahastormchasers.com/tickets.

The Omaha Storm Chasers are the Triple-A affiliate of the Kansas City Royals and play at Werner Park in Papillion, Sarpy County, Nebraska. For more information please visit www.omahastormchasers.com and follow us on Twitter @OmaStormChasers and "like" us at www.facebook.com/omahastormchasers.

The Storm Chasers return to Werner Park for Opening Night 2017 on Tuesday, April 11.

