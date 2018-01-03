CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH

News Release

RAPID CITY, SD - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that forward Chase Lang has been assigned to the Rush prior to the team's road trip to Utah this weekend. He will wear #11.

Lang comes to the Rush having spent the entirety of the 2017 portion of this season in Des Moines with the Rush's AHL affiliate. The 6'1", 190-pound forward has appeared in 20 games with Iowa this season, notching 2 assists and 8 PIM.

Last season, Lang split time with Iowa and the Quad City Mallards, appearing in just a game in Iowa while playing in 12 games with Quad City, notching 4 goals, 2 assists, and 6 points.

A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang, 21, got his first taste of pro hockey two seasons ago when, following the conclusion of his junior career, he played in 11 games with Iowa, registering his first 2 goals as a pro along with an assist for 3 points. He played four years of junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants, spending all but 55 of his 244 WHL games with Calgary and recording career totals of 66 goals, 89 assists, and 155 points. Lang was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#167).

The Rush begin 2018 on the road for a pair of games in Utah on January 5th and 6th. Puck drop for both games at the Maverik Center are slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.

