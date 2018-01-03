CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH

January 3, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush
News Release
RAPID CITY, SD - The Iowa Wild, AHL affiliate of the Rapid City Rush, announced today that forward Chase Lang has been assigned to the Rush prior to the team's road trip to Utah this weekend. He will wear #11.
Lang comes to the Rush having spent the entirety of the 2017 portion of this season in Des Moines with the Rush's AHL affiliate. The 6'1", 190-pound forward has appeared in 20 games with Iowa this season, notching 2 assists and 8 PIM.
Last season, Lang split time with Iowa and the Quad City Mallards, appearing in just a game in Iowa while playing in 12 games with Quad City, notching 4 goals, 2 assists, and 6 points.
A native of Nanaimo, British Columbia, Lang, 21, got his first taste of pro hockey two seasons ago when, following the conclusion of his junior career, he played in 11 games with Iowa, registering his first 2 goals as a pro along with an assist for 3 points. He played four years of junior hockey with the WHL's Calgary Hitmen and Vancouver Giants, spending all but 55 of his 244 WHL games with Calgary and recording career totals of 66 goals, 89 assists, and 155 points. Lang was drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the 2014 NHL Draft (6th Rd-#167).
The Rush begin 2018 on the road for a pair of games in Utah on January 5th and 6th. Puck drop for both games at the Maverik Center are slated for 7:05 p.m. MST.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board
ECHL Stories from January 3, 2018
- ECHL Board of Governors Approves Sale of Greenville Swamp Rabbits - ECHL
- Monarchs Announce Roster Moves - Manchester Monarchs
- Colorado's Joly named Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Ouellette Named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - Florida Everblades
- Florida's Ouellette named CCM ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Royals Prepare for Busy Stretch vs. Railers - Reading Royals
- Former Royals F Cruthers named Head Coach of USHL's Chicago Steel - Reading Royals
- Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds - Indy Fuel
- Last Chance to Bid on Star Wars Jerseys on DASH - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- CHASE LANG ASSIGNED TO RUSH - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Send Francis to Orlando - Quad City Mallards
- Nailers Acquire Francis & Turner in Trade with Orlando - Wheeling Nailers
- Admirals Weekly - Norfolk Admirals
- Reimer named The MeiGray Group ECHL Alumnus of the Month - ECHL
- San Antonio Rampage Recall Forward Michael Joly - Colorado Eagles
- Beast Fall to Cyclones on New Years Eve - Brampton Beast
- Royals in Playoff Position to Begin Calendar Year - Reading Royals
- Mavericks Top Oilers in a Shootout on New Year's Eve - Tulsa Oilers
- Railers get zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- FUEL CRUISE INTO 2018 WITH NEW YEAR'S EVE WIN IN WHEELING - Indy Fuel
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Railers Get Zonked in Manchester - Worcester Railers HC
- Monarchs Ring in New Year with Victory - Manchester Monarchs
- Marcoux on the Mark in 3-2 Indy Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Wins Penalty-Filled Contest at Allen - Wichita Thunder
- Royals Suffer 3-0 Loss to Thunder - Reading Royals
- Game Recap: Wings Route Mallards on New Year's Eve - Kalamazoo Wings
- Wings Down Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Admirals Kickstart 10th Annual Guns and Hoses Fundraiser with $1,500 Donation - Norfolk Admirals