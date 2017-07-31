Charlotte Gets to Walk-Off Wins over Mets on Monday

News Release

PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. - The Charlotte Stone Crabs earned two walk-off wins in extra innings against the St. Lucie Mets on Monday at Charlotte Sports Park.

In the continuation of Sunday's suspended game, the Stone Crabs rallied from a 4-1 deficit to win 5-4 in 10 innings. In the seven-inning game that followed, the teams went to the eighth scoreless and Charlotte scored a run in the bottom of the eighth to win 1-0.

The Mets built a 4-1 lead in the first game when Tim Tebow hit a RBI grounder and Michael Paez lined a two-out RBI single in the sixth.

However, the Mets made three errors that led to four unearned runs. Brett Sullivan hit a game-tying home run with two outs in the eighth inning after an error at first base by Peter Alonso started the frame.

In the 10th, pitcher Nabil Crismatt fielded a grounder and over shot first base, allowing Thomas Milone to advance to second base. After a bunt moved Milone to third base, the Mets intentionally walked two batters to load the bases and put a force at every base. Sullivan made it a moot point when he roped a game-winning single off of Crismatt into right field.

In game 2, Milone was at it again. He led off the bottom of the eighth with a double. David Olmedo-Barrera dropped down a bunt single to move Milone to third base. The Mets again intentionally walked a batter to load the bases. David Rodriguez lined out to short for the first out, but Lucius Fox then hit a RBI single off Adonis Uceta to bring home Milone for the winning run.

Craig Missigman took the loss in game 2, while Crismatt was the losing pitcher of the first game.

Alonso had two hits in each game.

The Mets (15-23, 48-58) and Stone Crabs (20-17, 51-54) conclude their four-game series with a single nine-inning game on Tuesday. First pitch is 6:35 p.m.

