Charlie Henry Named Indians Director of Communications

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indianapolis Indians have named Charlie Henry as the organization's director of communications, effective January 2, 2017.

In this role, Henry will provide strategic guidance and oversight for the organization's communications, broadcasting, and community relations efforts. He will also serve as the primary media contact for all organizational, corporate, and front office news and information.

Henry comes to the Tribe by way of Borshoff, an Indianapolis-based public relations and advertising agency. There he led accounts with Eli Lilly and Company, Downtown Indy, Inc., and the NFL. His career also includes stops at Purdue University, American Structurepoint, and Pacers Sports & Entertainment.

The Michigan City, Ind., native is an active member of the Public Relations Society of America and volunteer with Indiana Sports Corporation. He completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees at Purdue, earning a bachelor's degree in communications ('07) and master's degree in recreation and sport management ('09).

He and his wife, Tracy, currently reside in Fishers, Ind., with their two children, Evie and Isaiah. About the Indianapolis Indians The Indianapolis Indians are the professional Triple-A baseball club affiliate of the Pittsburgh Pirates. The organization's mission is to provide Indians baseball at Victory Field as affordable and memorable family fun. The Indians play their home games at Victory Field, located in downtown Indianapolis and White River State Park, a 14,200-seat ballpark opened in 1996 that has received numerous national accolades as one of the best minor league ballparks in the United States. In 2016 and 2013, the Indians led all of Minor League Baseball in overall attendance, while in 2014 and again in 2015 set Victory Field single-season attendance records. The Indians' front office was named one of The Best Places to Work in Indiana by the Indiana Chamber of Commerce in 2014 and 2015. The team has been in continuous operation since 1902.

