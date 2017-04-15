Charleston 4 Rome 2

News Release

Rome, GA - The Charleston Riverdogs topped the Rome Braves 4-2 Saturday night at State Mutual Stadium before a crowd 4,088.

Rome led 2-0 after four innings thanks to an RBI single by Randy Ventura in the third and a run scoring double by Marcus Mooney in the fourth. The Riverdogs made it a 2-1 game in the fifth on a wild pitch to score a run. In the sixth, Charleston plated two runs to take the lead on RBI doubles by Estevan Florial and Leonardo Molina. The Riverdogs added an insurance run in the eighth for the 4-2 final.

Brian Keller (2-0) gets the win for Charleston and Tucker Davidson (0-1) is hit with the loss for Rome.

