Chaput Grounds Rocket in Comets Overtime Win
February 9, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release
Utica, N.Y. - The Utica Comets defeated the Laval Rocket by a score of 2-1 in overtime Friday night at the Adirondack Bank Center.
Jordan Boucher struck first at 16:53 mark of the first period, burying a rebound past Richard Bachman for a power play goal. Tom Parisi and Markus Eisenschmid were credited with the assists. Nikolay Goldobin tied the game at one with 0.8 seconds left in the period with a power play goal of his own. Adam Comrie and Philip Holm picked up the assists.
The score remained tied at one through the last 40 minutes of action as Bachman and Rocket goaltender Charlie Lindgren were perfect, stopping 25 and 13 shots, respectively to send the game to overtime.
Michael Chaput scored the game-winning goal 49 seconds into overtime to win, beating Lindgren on a breakaway.
Bachman finished with 27 saves to improve his record to 8-7-4. Lindgren stopped 25 shots. His record falls to 7-13-7. The Comets power play went 1-3, while the penalty kill allowed one goal in three attempts.
The Comets are back in action tomorrow night as they host the Belleville Senators. Puck drop at the Adirondack Bank Center is at 7 p.m. Fans are encouraged to utilize the ticket exchange website, StubHub!. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL Live.
