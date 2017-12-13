Changes Abound for Loons Front Office

News Release

MIDLAND, Mich. - Since the conclusion of the 2017 Minor League Baseball Season, the Great Lakes Loons front office has undergone some change with the addition of three new members and four others shifting into new positions.

Thom Pepe, who just finished his fourth season with the organization, has moved into the role of Assistant General Manager of Ticket Sales. In this role, he will be responsible for the daily management of all aspects of the Loons ticket department. Thom came to the Loons in 2014 after serving in a number of professional capacities within the fields of business, education, and medicine. He prides himself in providing and modeling the very best customer service possible.

Three staff members have also begun serving in elevated roles in the last few months: Tony Garant, Group Venue Sales Manager; Tyler Kring, Director of Partnership Activation; Sam PeLong, Group Ticket Sales Manager.

A fixture in the Loons ticket department since 2010, John Metevia has joined the staff in a full-time capacity as the Ticket Operations Manager. John will work with the ticket staff to sell ticket packages, group tickets, and individual tickets while focusing on the technical aspect of the ticket department. John is also the past chairman of the City of Midland Parks and Recreation Commission.

Riley Paulus joins the Loons as the Group Ticket Sales Coordinator after receiving his degree in Sport Management from Central Michigan University. Riley will work with churches, schools and youth organizations in the scheduling of group reserved box and lawn outings. Riley had previously held internships with CMU Athletics and the Iowa Cubs (Triple-A).

Born and raised in Midland, Nicole Wilson has joined the Michigan Baseball Foundation staff as the Program Manager with Momentum Midland. After graduating from Western Michigan University, Nicole has spent time with Downtown Kalamazoo Incorporated and the Midland Area Community Foundation.

