Champions Recruit Rookie Pitcher /Un Releveur Recrue S'Am=C3=A8ne Avec Les Champions

OTTAWA- The Ottawa Champions made yet another addition to the bullpen this week, inking a rookie pitcher to contract for the 2018 season.

RHP MILES SHEEHAN, a native of Madison Conn., will enter his first season of professional baseball as a member of the Champions pitching staff.

After spending the summer of 2017 with the FCBL's Worcester Bravehearts, Futures League commissioner Chris Hall reached out to Jared Lemieux regarding the talents of Sheehan.

"I went down there to confirm it with my own eyes," said the Champions first base coach. "He started popping up on a lot of radars this offseason, obviously has a lot of control over the zone, and throws four pitches consistently.

"He has put up a lot of zeros in his day."

Lemieux is correct in that assessment - with Sheehan boasting impressive stats in his 2015 season.

He led all NCAA starting pitchers with a pristine 0.29 ERA in eight starts as a member of Franklin Pierce University, striking out 56 batters in 62 innings pitched during his junior campaign.

After undergoing Tommy John surgery in 2016, he returned to Franklin Pierce as a redshirt senior. Over nine innings of work, he allowed four runs on 10 hits, walked six and struck out 14. He posted a 4.00 ERA with one save pitching out of the bullpen.

Both Lemieux and manager Hal Lanier expect him to slot to the bullpen, but aren't ruling out a prospective trip to the starting rotation down the road.

"He's kind of a wild card with us," explained Lemieux. "We think the sky's the limit for him, but we also want him to prove himself"

LANIER COMPLETES KUROKAWA DEAL

Ottawa also completed an earlier deal with the Frontier League's Lake Erie Crushers that sent RHP JORDAN KUROKAWA to the Champions.

Lanier sent RHP ALEX VARGAS to Lake Erie this week, completing the Dec. 17 trade.

Vargas had a 0.00 ERA in his 2017 season, which was split between Ottawa and the Rockland Boulders. He struck out 13 batters in 12.2 innings pitched, and only allowed five hits.

