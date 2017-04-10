Chad Costello Wins Third Straight ECHL Scoring Title

April 10, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans
News Release
Allen, Texas -Allen Americans forward, and last season's league MVP, Chad Costello has won the ECHL Scoring Title for the third season in a row.
Costello wrapped up the year with 122 points, his second best season ever as a pro, finishing three points shy of his career high of 125 set in the 2014-2015 season. He had a career high in assists this year with 89.
"Winning the scoring title means you have great players around you," said Costello. "I feel fortunate to be healthy and play for the best coach in hockey. It's nice to be recognized by the league, but to be honest we're heading into the postseason with one goal in mind and that's keeping the Kelly Cup in Allen. I know we have a tough challenge ahead, but in the room we believe that we have all key people in place to make another long playoff run."
Costello hit a milestone yesterday, notching his 700th career point. In three years with the Americans, he put up seasons of 125 points, 103 points and 122 points this year. The native of Johnston, Iowa began his pro career in Texas with the now defunct Texas Wildcatters of the ECHL back in 2007-2008.
The Americans begin the postseason on Wednesday night at home against the Utah Grizzlies at 7:05 PM. Call 972-912-1000 for ticket information. Below is the complete Round 1 Playoff Schedule.
ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs Round 1
Game 1, Wed, Apr 12, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM
Game 2, Fri, Apr 14, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM
Game 3, Wed, Apr 19, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM
Game 4, Fri, Apr 21, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM
*Game 5, Sat, Apr 22, Allen at Utah, 8:00 PM
*Game 6, Mon, Apr 24, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM
*Game 7, Tues, Apr 25, Utah at Allen, 7:05 PM
* If necessary
#All times are Central Time
Americans Next Home Game
Game 1 of the ECHL Kelly Cup Playoffs
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
vs. Utah Grizzlies
Venue: Allen Event Center 7:05 PM
Watch or Listen Live
ECHL TV - http://echl.neulion.com/echl/home
Radio - www.hot1073fm.com
Mobile App -http://mixlr.com/allen-americans-hockey/
