Celebrating Ten Years in Allen, Americans Announce 2018-2019 Promotional Schedule

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild, are proud to announce their ten-year anniversary promotional schedule as we look forward to opening night with Pink in the Rink, featuring pink ice at Allen Event Center on Saturday, October 20th presented by UT Southwestern Harold C. Simmons Comprehensive Cancer Center.

A big night for the entire family on Saturday, November 3rd with Marvel Comics Night and Captain America in the house. presented by Cinemark. The hottest movie of the summer turns to ice, as we celebrate Jurassic Park Night with dinosaurs in the building for all to see on Friday, November 30th.

Saturday, December 1st it's Nickelodeon Night with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles visiting Allen, brought to you by Tim Jackson Custom Homes. Three days later, the Americans will host the first ever Educational Day Game with kids from all over North Texas in attendance for the first annual field trip day. Just before Christmas, two games to put on your schedule; DC Comics Night on December 21st and Seinfeld Night on the 22nd. One of the most popular nights of the year closes 2018 with the New Year's Eve Spectacular on December 31st.

In January, we celebrate Biscuit's Birthday on January 31st with a Biscuit Bobblehead on the menu. In February, it's a guaranteed sellout with Star Wars Night, on February 2nd with many your favorite Star Wars characters in attendance brought to you by Access Counseling Group. On February 16th, it's the Allen Americans Alumni Game, as well as the FIRST EVER Harry Potter Night in Allen. As we close out February, there are two big dates to add to your calendar. The 10th Annual Military Night, brought to you by Ortho Texas, on February 23rd and Princess and Pirate Night on the 24th.

March includes Pucks-N-Paws, brought to you by Allen Vet, on March 3rd, along with Steve Martinson Bobblehead Night on March 9th. Join us for our St Patrick's Day Game on March 17th featuring GREEN ICE and GREEN BEER. Sesame Street comes to Allen Event Center on March 22nd. March 23rd features the 10thAnnual Police vs Fire Charity Hockey Game. Fan Appreciation Weekend, with all types of special giveaways, closes out the regular season on March 29th & 30th.

The Americans open their tenth training camp this October. For info on Americans Season Tickets call 972-912-1000.

