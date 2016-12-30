Celebrating New Years with David Bingham

December 30, 2016 - Major League Soccer (MLS) - San Jose Earthquakes News Release





As 2016 comes to an end and we reflect on the events of the past year, we also look towards 2017 with promise and anticipation. Leading into the last hurrah before returning to work and concluding of the holidays, Earthquakes goalkeeper David Bingham shared with sjearthquakes.com some of his thoughts about the New Year celebrations. Resolutions

Have you ever completed a New Year's Resolution? DB: Yeah! Every year.

What is the best resolution you have ever done? DB: Take the starting job and run with it.

What do you think about the resolutions that go unfulfilled? DB: I think the getting in shape ones are kind of funny because after two weeks it is no more gym for anyone.

New Year's Festivities

With all the hype for the New Year's festivities, it sometimes leaves people disappointed. Have you ever actually had fun on New Year's Eve? DB: I have a blast every New Year.

Goals for 2017

What do you want to achieve in 2017? DB: Win MLS Cup.

