Cedar Rapids Rampage Game Notes

January 21, 2017





What: Syracuse Silver Knights (4-6) at Cedar Rapids Rampage (9-4)

When: Saturday, January 21 7:05pm CSTWhere: US Cellular Center, Cedar Rapids, IA

All-time series: Rampage leads 2-1

Last Game: January 20 - Cedar Rapids 5 Baltimore Blast 3 - The Rampage rebounded from two straight losses to upend the defending champion Baltimore Blast 5-3 on Friday. Five different players scored for Cedar Rapids, who never trailed. Goalkeeper Brett Petricek was on top of his game and outdueled former multiple-time Goalkeeper of the Year William Vanzela.

Next Game: January 29 at Milwaukee - The Rampage will look to make it three in a row over the Wave in a key Central Division road game. Cedar Rapids took both contests in November, but the Wave have won five of their last six since their last meeting.

Streaks: Gordy Gurson (17 goals, 9 assists, 26 points) is the only Rampage player to score a point in all 13 games this year. Jonatan Santos (5-13-18) had points in each of the first six games and has points in 10 of 12 games.

Streaks II: Gordy Gurson has points in 29 straight games going back to last season. The last time he was held without a goal or assist was November 20, 2015.

Birthdays: Phibo Arriaga (28) 1/6, Tony Walls (27) 1/16, Angel Curiel (28) 1/22

Suspensions: Associate Head Coach Chico Parisotto returns from a one game ban today. Parisotto was suspended one game for a red card he received in Tacoma on January 13. Pablo Da Silva will sit out today's game due to points accumulation. Players are charged with points for blue, yellow and red cards and when they reach six points they must sit out one game. Additional suspensions are assessed when players reach higher point totals.

