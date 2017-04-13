Cedar Rapids Edge Rattlers 2-1

News Release

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Cedar Rapids Kernels scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth inning and it was enough for them to defeat the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Thursday night at Perfect Game Field. The Kernels topped Wisconsin 2-1 in the first game of a three game series between the teams..

Caleb Hamilton broke the scoreless tie in the bottom of the fifth inning with a long, lead-off home run. Wisconsin starting pitcher Jordan Desguin had two outs and nobody on base, but walked Jermaine Palacios on four pitches. Travis Blankenship made Desguin and the Rattlers pay for that walk by lining a triple into the corner in right to drive in Palacios for a 2-0 lead for the Kernels (5-3).

Wisconsin (3-5) had opportunities to score early against Kernels starter Tyler Wells. They had runners on first and second with one out in both the second and fourth innings after Mario Feliciano and Trever Morrison reached base in each frame. However, Wells escaped each time. The right-hander struck out eight over six scoreless innings.

The Timber Rattlers got on the scoreboard in the eighth inning against Kernels reliever Tom Hackimer. Monte Harrison was hit by a pitch to start the inning and had to leave the game. A pair of ground outs moved pinch-runner Jonathan Oquendo to third base. Feliciano doubled to right-center to score Oquendo. Hackimer stranded Feliciano at second to end the inning with Cedar Rapids still up 2-1.

Max Cordy took over in the top of the ninth for the Kernels and tossed a 1-2-3 inning to nail down his first save of the season.

Wisconsin stranded eight runners and went 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position in the game as they lost their second straight game.

Game two of the series at Perfect Game Field is scheduled for Friday night. Thomas Jankins (0-0, 1;80) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Sean Poppen (0-0, 2.57) is set to start for the Kernels. Game time is 6:35pm.

The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Potawatomi Hotel Casino Pregame Show at 6:15pm. The broadcast is also available on TuneIn Radio, IHeartRadio, and MiLB.tv.

R H E WIS 000 000 010 - 1 7 0 CR 000 020 00x - 2 7 1

HOME RUN: Caleb Hamilton (1st, 0 on in 5th inning off Jordan Desguin, 0 out)

WP: Tyler Wells (1-0) LP: Jordan Desguin (1-1) SAVE: Max Cordy (1)

TIME: 2:28 ATTN: 1,008

