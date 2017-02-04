Cedar Rapids Defeats Ambush in Scorefest

Cedar Rapids, IA- The St. Louis Ambush had their highest-scoring game of the season Friday night at the US Cellular Arena in Cedar Rapids, but it still wasn't enough to post a win. The Ambush scored 10 times, but the Rampage tallied 13. The win improved Cedar Rapids' record to 11-5, while the Ambush dropped to 1-15.

The Rampage held a slim 4-3 lead at the end of the first quarter. By halftime, however, the lead had grown to 7-3 thanks to three unanswered goals in the second quarter. The Ambush staged a mini-comeback in the third quarter with the first two goals of the period, but Cedar Rapids bounced back with three of their own, followed by two more from the Ambush, to give the Rampage a 10-7 lead at the end of three. Both teams scored three in the final period, giving the Rampage the 13-10 victory.

There is not much time to lick wounds or ponder what went wrong in Friday night's loss, as the Ambush are back in action tomorrow night at 7:05 p.m. at the Family Arena when they host the Kansas City Comets. The Comets come to town riding the momentum of a six-game winning streak. Forward Leo Gibson leads Kansas City's offense with 18 goals and 18 assists. Gibson is by no means a one-man show, however, as eight other Comets players have posted double-digits in points thus far. Defensively, Stefan Stokic has registered 27 blocks. Goalkeeper Stephen Paterson has emerged as one of the league's best, ranking third in the MASL in goals against average (4.60), fourth in save percentage (.713) and is tied for first in wins with 11.

Prior to the Saturday's match with the Comets, alumni players from the Kansas City Comets and Kansas City Attack will face alumni players from the St. Louis Steamers, Storm and Ambush in a special alumni match from 5:15 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Tickets for the February 4 Ambush-Comets game includes admission to the Alumni Game.

Fans can catch all Ambush games this season live on the MASLtv YouTube channel. Single game and group tickets are available for all remaining home games. For more information, call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363. Keep up to date with Ambush news by visiting the official website, stlambush.com, the team's Facebook page and on Twitter and Instagram.

