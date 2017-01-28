Cedar Rapids at Milwaukee 1/29/17 Game Preview

Milwaukee, WI - The Cedar Rapids Rampage will look to make it three in a row over the Milwaukee Wave when they travel to the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for Sunday's key matchup. They will have their hands full with a red-hot Wave team that has joined a three-way battle for first place in the MASL's Central Division.

The Rampage went 0-3 against Milwaukee last year, but an offseason infusion of player and coaching talent plucked from the Wave has quickly turned Cedar Rapids into a powerhouse. Cedar Rapids won both home meetings with Milwaukee in November, but awoke a sleeping giant. Since falling 7-5 to Cedar Rapids on November 26, the Wave have gone on a 7-1 tear, and have won their last five games.

The Kansas City Comets (11-4) 7-6 win over the Florida Tropics on Friday dropped the Rampage into second place, ½ game behind the Comets. The Wave are just a game behind the Rampage for the second and final playoff spot in the Central. A Wave win would move them into a tie with Cedar Rapids, but a Rampage win would give them a decisive edge in the playoff race and would move them back into a tie for first with the Comets. Such a win by Cedar Rapids would clinch the season series with Milwaukee and give them a two game lead as well as the tie-breaker, with five games remaining.

The Wave's success has been carried on the shoulders of Ian Bennett and Max Ferdinand. The duo is 4th and 6th, respectively in the MASL in points. Bennett is 3rd with 36 goals and Ferdinand is 1st with 21 assists. Bennett has nine multi-goal games in his last 10 games.

Both teams are led by rookie standout goalkeepers. Josh Lemos is 7-2 with a 5.26 GAA for the Wave and Brett Petricek is 10-4 with a 4.80 GAA for the Rampage.

Hewerton, Pablo Da Silva, Jonathan Greenfield and Tony Walls will be making their returns to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for the first time this season, as will former Wave assistant Mark Litton, who served under Keith Tozer for more than a decade.

Hewerton, coming off a four-point game, and Gordy Gurson continue to pace the Rampage offense. Gurson is riding a 30-game point scoring streak and leads Cedar Rapids with 20 goals and 29 points. Pablo has a seven game point scoring streak with 13 points over that stretch.

The Rampage return home on February 3 when they host the St. Louis Ambush.

What's at stake?

Playoffs and first place: The top two teams in the Central Division make the playoffs. Kansas City (11-4), Cedar Rapids (10-4) and Milwaukee (9-5) are in a hot race.

Gordy Gurson's 30-game point scoring streak.

More than a half dozen former Wave players, coaches, and front office members will be facing their old team

Ian Bennett's 28-game point scoring streak

What: Cedar Rapids Rampage (10-4) at Milwaukee Wave (9-5)

When: Sunday January 29 2:05 PM CST

Where: UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, WI

All-time series: Wave leads, 3-2

Players to watch:Cedar Rapids:Gordy Gurson (20 goals, 9 assists, 29 points in 14 games)Hewerton Moreira (16-9-25 in 14 games)

Milwaukee:

Ian Bennett (36-7-43 in 14 games)

Max Ferdinand (15-21-36 in 13 games)

