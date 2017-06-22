Caughel, Bullpen Lead Travs to 1-0 Win

News Release

North Little Rock, AR-The Arkansas Travelers pitched their third shutout of the season ending a six game skid in a 1-0 victory over Northwest Arkansas on Wednesday night in front of 6,008 at Dickey-Stephens Park. The win even the Travs record for the second half at 1-1.

Three Trav pitchers combined on the nine hit shutout as the Naturals had plenty of base runners on the night but only three at-bats with a runner in scoring position. Lindsey Caughel tossed the first six frames allowing five hits and one walk while striking out three. Kyle Hunter was the first man out of the bullpen, recorded four outs around two hits while notching two strikeouts. Zac Curtis would get the final five outs, including a strikeout of fellow TL All-Star Samir Duenez on a called third strike with two runners in scoring position to end the eighth inning. Curtis earned his eighth save of the year while Caughel improved to 4-7 with the win.

The lone run of the game came in the second inning when Ryan Casteel led off the frame with a double and then two hitters later, scored on a single from Seth Mejias-Brean . That hit from Mejias-Brean would turn out to be the last runner of the night for the Travs. Naturals' pitchers Jake Kalish and Zach Lovvorn combined to retire the final 20 Traveler hitters of the night. Kalish getting his final 14 and Lovvorn putting down all six he faced. Kalish (0-1) was tagged with the loss despite his outstanding outing.

Arkansas now hits the road for a four game series in Springfield preceding next week's All-Star Break. The opener against the Cardinals is Thursday night at 7:10 with right-hander Justin DeFratus (2-2, 5.90) going for the Travs against righty Dakota Hudson (5-3, 2.95). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

