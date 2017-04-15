News Release

Cats Sweep Goats

New Hampshire 8-10-0 Hartford 5-9-1

WP- Jon Harris (1-1) LP- Luis Niebla (0-2) S- Jose Fernandez (2) T- 2:59 A- 5,915

Hartford, CT- The New Hampshire Fisher Cats sent 10 men to the plate in the second inning, scored five runs and never looked back in an 8-5 victory over the Hartford Yard Goats Saturday night. The Fisher Cats swept the three-game set against the Goats in the first-ever series played at Dunkin' Donuts Park. The game drew, 5,915 and the series attracted 18,830 fans.

A two-run triple by ex-big league catcher Raffy Lopez to center field and an RBI single by Jonathan Davis, a run-scoring double by Tim Lopes and and RBI-double by Anthony Alford - all against starter Luis Niebla - highlighted the rally.

Hartford bounced back with three runs in the second against New Hampshire starter Jon Harris, the Toronto Blue Jays first round draft pick in 2015. Dillon Thomas slugged an opposite field two-run homer to left center, his first of the season, to make it 5-2. Then Dom Nunez rocketed a home run into the upper deck in right field to make it 5-3.

The Yard Goats made things interesting in the eight inning on a triple by Thomas and a single by Max White, cutting the lead to 7-5. However, Alford's home run onto the porch in right in the ninth inning proved enough insurance to deal Hartford its fourth consecutive loss and give the Fisher Cats their fourth straight win.

Thomas, White and Drew Weeks each had two hits for Hartford, while Lopez paced the New Hampshire attack with a triple, home run and three RBI.

Hartford has Easter Sunday off and then opens a three-game series against the Harrisburg Senators Monday night at Dunkin' Donuts Park. Game time is 7:05 p.m. and RH Ryan Castellani will be on the mound for the Yard Goats. RH John Simms hurls for the Senators. The game will be broadcast on WPOP-AM 1410.

