Cats Seal Win in Series Finale

News Release

BROOKLYN, NY - The Tri-City ValleyCats continued a strong run of pitching, as they beat the Brooklyn Cyclones 4-2. Ben Smith (4-2) picked up the win in relief of starter Corbin Martin, while Jose Carlos Medina (1-4) suffered the loss in relief of starter David Peterson.

The 'Cats jumped out to an early lead on Peterson, who was making his professional debut. Bryan De La Cruz and Jonathan Arauz started with singles in the first inning, before Colton Shaver drove in a run on an RBI groundout. The 'Cats added another run in the second inning, on an Andy Pineda RBI single to make it 2-0.

The Cyclones were able to tie it up, thanks to the first home run of the year for Scott Manea in the second inning, followed by a Leon Byrd Jr. RBI sacrifice fly in the third inning to tie it at 2-2. However, the 'Cats pulled away late, with the eighth home run of the year for Jake Adams in the sixth inning, and a Jonathan Arauz RBI single in the seventh inning to take the 4-2 lead for good.

The 'Cats got excellent pitching out of the bullpen, in relief of starter Corbin Martin, who went three innings, allowing two runs, while striking out five. The 'Cats stayed in it, thanks to six scoreless innings of relief from Ben Smith and Brandon Bielak. The two combined to allow two hits and struck out six, while Bielak secured his first professional save.

The 'Cats will now head home to begin a three-game series against the Aberdeen IronBirds. Game one will begin at 7:00 pm, and will mark Notte Italiana at the Joe! You can purchase your tickets online at tcvalleycats.com/tickets.

