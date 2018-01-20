\\"Cats Acquire Perez from T-B

News Release

GARY, Ind. - The Gary SouthShore RailCats announced the acquiring of right-handed pitcher Gabe Perez from the Kansas City T-Bones in exchange for right-handed pitcher Jake Matthys and re-signed infielders Andy De Jesus and Cole Fabio on Tuesday, January 9th.

Perez went 8-6 with a 4.63 ERA in a team-high 17 starts for the T-Bones last season. The right-hander led the Kansas City pitching staff in complete games (one), innings pitched (107) and strikeouts (114). 2018 marks Perez's ninth season of professional baseball and third in the American Association after beginning his professional baseball career with the Dominican Summer League Angels in 2009 at the age of 18.

Matthys went 0-1 with five holds and a 3.86 ERA in 20 games (two starts) after signing his first professional baseball contract with Gary on June 8th out of Angelo State University. In 32.2 innings, Matthys struck out 31 batters and allowed just seven walks and 32 hits. The right-hander tossed two scoreless innings in his professional baseball debut on June 24th against Fargo-Moorhead and retired 15 in a row and struck out a career-high seven in his first pro start on June 27th vs. Salina.

De Jesus hit .254 with two home runs, 18 extra-base hits, nine stolen bases and 19 RBIs in his second season with Gary. The infielder played in 73 games (58 starts) and led all RailCats pinch-hitters with a .429 batting average.

Fabio hit .260 with three stolen bases and seven RBIs in his first season of professional baseball after signing with Gary on July 16th out of Bryant University. The middle infielder recorded his first professional hit in his second pro at-bat against former MLB pitcher Winston Abreu on July 18th vs. Cleburne.

The Gary SouthShore RailCats open the 2018 season at U.S. Steel Yard on Friday, May 18th vs. the St. Paul Saints.

