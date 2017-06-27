Castro, Bats Carry Baysox to shutout Win

News Release

BOWIE, Md.- RHP Miguel Castro tossed five shutout innings in relief and the Bowie Baysox (38-39) won their second straight with a 9-0 blanking of the Altoona Curve (40-34) on Tuesday night at Prince George's Stadium in Bowie.

Castro (3-0) allowed three hits while walking two and fanning one in his 5.0 IP. RHP Ryan Meisinger (1.0 IP, H, K) tossed a scoreless ninth for Bowie.

The Baysox grabbed an early 2-0 lead with a pair of runs in the first as a walk and a single started the inning before Garabez Rosa delivered a run with an RBI groundout and DJ Stewart came through with a two-out RBI single.

Rosa's three-run shot in the home half of the third inning opened up a 5-0 advantage for Bowie. The home run was Rosa's ninth of the season.

All five runs were charged to Altoona starter Cody Dickson (0-1) who allowed the five runs on seven hits to go along with two walks and a strikeout in three innings of work.

Bowie starter Tanner Scott (n/d) surrendered two hits while walking three and fanning three in 3.0 IP.

In the home half of the sixth, Austin Wynns led off with a bloop double on a fly ball that was lost in the lights, went to third on a single and scored on Adrian Marin's sac fly to stretch the Bowie lead to 6-0.

A three-run eighth broke the game open and extended the lead for manager Gary Kendall's squad to 9-0. Marin plated a run with an RBI double and Stewart came through with an RBI single.

RHP Buddy Borden (2.2 IP, 3 H, 3 R, 3 R, 2 BB, 3 K) allowed the three runs in the frame for Altoona.

Six different players had multi-hit games for the Baysox: Austin Hays (2-4, R), Marin (3-3, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R), Cedric Mullins (2-3, 2 R, 2 BB), Rosa (2-5, HR, 4 RBI, R), Stewart (2-4, 2 RBI) and Stevie Wilkerson (2-3, R, SB).

The series continues on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m. with RHP Matthew Grimes (3-6, 4.42) on the mound for the Baysox against Curve RHP Austin Coley (1-2, 3.19).

