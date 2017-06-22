Castillo to the Reds; Blue Wahoos Announce Second Half Transactions

News Release

PENSACOLA, Fla., - After an exciting first half of the 2017 season with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos capturing the South Division title, the Cincinnati Reds have announced the following roster changes for the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

Highlighted is the call up of Luis Castillo to the Reds to start tonight's game. After an outstand first half by both Tyler Mahle and Alex Blandino, they have been promoted to Louisville. Young talent in the Reds system has been promoted to Pensacola from High-A Daytona including the second overall pick of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft Nick Senzel.

June 22: * RHP Luis Castillo recalled to Cincinnati * RHP Tyler Mahle transferred from Pensacola to Louisville * RHP Austin Ross transferred from Louisville to Pensacola * INF Alex Blandino transferred from Pensacola to Louisville * RHP Jake Ehret transferred from Daytona to Pensacola * INF Gavin LaValley transferred from Daytona to Pensacola * INF Shed Long transferred from Daytona to Pensacola * INF Nick Senzel transferred from Daytona to Pensacola * INF Alberti Chavez placed on the DL (retro 6/18)

Luis Castillo, 24, has shown tremendous growth during his time with the Wahoos. Castillo has pitched in 14 games, going 4-4 with a 2.58 ERA and over his final four starts struck out 36 batters while only walking five. Castillo joins Ariel Hernandez as 2017 Blue Wahoos who have made their Major League debut's this season.

Tyler Mahle, 22, has been excellent for the Blue Wahoos this season, going 7-3 with a SL best 1.59 ERA over 14 stars. On April 22nd, Mahle threw the first perfect game in franchise history and was named the Southern League Pitcher of the Month for April. Mahle was not only selected to the Southern League All-Star game but was named the starter for the South Division.

Alex Blandino, 24, was excellent towards the end of the first-half with the Wahoos hitting .333 in the month of June with nine doubles and 17 RBIs over his final 17 games. He had 6 homeruns and his 22 doubles in the first half were the most in the Southern League.

Nick Senzel, 21, is in his second season of professional baseball. In 2015, Senzel ranks in the top-ten in batting average (.305) hits (75) and ranks first in doubles (26) and second in extra-base hits (32). Senzel was the second overall selection in last year's MLB Draft and joins Kurt Stillwell and Hunter Greene as the only Reds ever taken with the second overall selection. He is currently ranked as the No. 1 Reds prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Gavin LaValley, 22, has been one of the top performers in the Florida State League with the Tortugas. His 15 homeruns and 45 RBI's were the second-most behind Bradenton's Logan Hill's 16 and 50. LaValley was selected by the Reds in the fourth round of the 2014 First-Year Player Draft. He is currently ranked as the No. 25 Reds prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Shed Long, 21, has been a leader in the Daytona organization. Long has an average of .380, and his 77 hits are tied for the most in the Florida State League. Long drove in 36 runs and has had 13 homeruns. Long, like LaValley and Senzel, will be making his Double-A debut. He is currently ranked as the No. 13 Reds prospect by MLB Pipeline.

Austin Ross, 28, returns back to Pensacola for the second time this season. He was 2-2 for Louisville, with a 4.91 ERA over 5 games. Ross was previously 5-0 in 9 games with the Wahoos and his 1.21 ERA in Pensacola was the lowest by any qualified starting pitcher in the Southern League.

Jake Ehret, 24, returns to Pensacola after a brief stint with the Daytona Tortugas. Ehret went 1-1 with 2 saves and a 3.75 ERA in 10 games while in Daytona. Ehret was previously 0-1 with a 5.73 ERA in 10 games with Pensacola earlier in the season.

Alberti Chavez, 21, has appeared in 11 games for the Blue Wahoos this season. Over that span, he has had three hits and knocked in one run. Chavez has hit one double this season.

June 20: * LHP Brandon Finnegan transferred on injury rehab from Pensacola to Louisville * RHP Domingo Tapia transferred from Louisville to Pensacola

June 19: * RHP Ariel Hernandez recalled to Cincinnati from Pensacola * OF Leon Landry released from Pensacola

