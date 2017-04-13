Castillo Pitches Another Gem

News Release

BILOXI, Miss., - Pensacola Blue Wahoos pitcher Luis Castillo pitched his second strong outing, allowing just one run on three hits in seven innings.

In his first start for Pensacola, after being traded to the Cincinnati Reds from the Miami Marlins on Jan. 19, Castillo allowed one run on three hits in six innings.

Castillo's performance helped the Blue Wahoos win its third straight game, 4-1, over the Biloxi Shuckers Thursday night at MGM Park in front of 2,545. It also gave Pensacola a, 2-0, lead in the five-game series.

Castillo, the Red's No. 7 prospect according to MLB Pipeline, picked up his first victory after getting a no-decision in his first start. His ERA is 1.36 after two games. In Miami's organization, Castillo who can touch 100 mph with his fastball, was Minor League Pitcher of the Year and the No. 2 prospect.

The Blue Wahoos sent seven hitters to the plate in the fifth inning and broke out with three runs to take the lead, 3-0. Its first two runs came when center fielder Brian O'Grady doubled to drive in both left fielder Gabriel Guerrero, who had singled, and first baseman Angelo Gumbs, who earned a walk. Guerrero is hitting .333 this season. Then third baseman Alex Blandino drove in O'Grady with his third double and fourth RBI in two games against Biloxi.

Pensacola tacked on another run to go up, 4-0, in the sixth when right fielder Aristides Aquino walked and stole second. Blue Wahoos second baseman Josh VanMeter, who is hitting .316, then doubled to right field to score Aquino.

Biloxi scored its only run when pinch hitter Nick Ramirez blasted a solo home run to right field to make the score, 4-1.

Once again, the Pensacola bullpen blanked the opposition. In his one inning, Ariel Hernandez gave up one hit, one walk and struck out two. Ismael Guillon earned his first save of the season, even though, he gave up two hits and had to work out of a jam with Biloxi runners on first and third.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are on the road taking on the Biloxi Shuckers and return home on April 17th to take on the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A Affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds and a member of the Southern League.


