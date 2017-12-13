Castillo Leads 6 Repeaters

News Release

CORPUS CHRISTI - Three-time selection Saidi Castillo, a senior pitcher from Santa Gertrudis Academy, headlines the 2018 South Texas Preseason Small-School Softball team announced.

All 14 team members will be recognized with their large-school counterparts at the 14th South Texas Winter Baseball Banquet on Thursday, January 18, at the Port of Corpus Christi's Solomon P. Ortiz Center. Doors open at 6:30.

Tickets are on sale at the Whataburger Field Box Office. To order by phone, call 361-561-HOOK (4665).

Castillo and repeating senior third baseman Jackie De Los Santos earned all-state honors while leading the Lady Lions (39-3) to their second straight Class 3A state tournament; SGA lost in the final to Little River Academy. Castillo was first-team all-state by the Texas Sportswriters Association and De Los Santos made the second unit.

SGA's other representative on the preseason honor squad is sophomore outfielder Breana Carr.

Beeville Jones has the largest contingent with four returning all-state players, including senior repeating pitchers Saleen Flores and Aaliyah Ruiz. They are joined by catcher Felixia Hinojosa and second baseman Jessalyn Burkett, both juniors. The Lady Trojans (35-7) qualified for the 2017 Class 4A state tournament, their first trip to Austin in 20 years, where Jones fell in the semifinals to eventual state champion Krum.

Sinton senior outfielder Kaitlynn McCabe and Rockport senior utility player Alexis Gonzalez are 2017 holdovers joined by teammates Kaylee Lopez and Jade Gonzales, respectively. Lopez is a sophomore shortstop, Gonzales a sophomore designated player.

Riviera-Kaufer junior outfielder Hannah Borden, Orange Grove senior pitcher Bea Lara, and Odem senior first baseman Juliana Alcala complete the team.

The all-stars were nominated and voted on by area Class 4A, 3A, 2A, and private school coaches.

