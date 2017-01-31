Carter Verhaeghe Named ECHL Player of the Week

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Missouri Mavericks News Release





INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (January 31, 2016) - The Missouri Mavericks, in conjunction with the ECHL, announced today that Carter Verhaeghe is the Sher-Wood Hockey ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29.

Verhaeghe scored three goals, added five assists and was a +5 last week as Missouri swept a three-game series against Cincinnati.

The 21-year-old had four points (1g-3a) in a 5-4 win on Wednesday, tallied a pair of assists in a 4-2 victory on Frirday and scored two goals, including the game-winner, in a 5-2 win on Saturday.

A native of Waterdown, Ontario, Verhaeghe has 24 points (9g-15a) in 12 games with the Mavericks this season and enters tonight's game against Quad City on an 11-game point streak. He has added eight points (4g-4a) in 19 games with Bridgeport of the American Hockey League this season.

Under an NHL contract with the New York Islanders, Verhaeghe has tallied 49 points (17g-32a) in 32 career ECHL games with Missouri while posting 23 points (10g-13a) in 49 career games with Bridgeport.

Prior to turning pro, Verhaeghe recorded 224 points (83g-141a) in 262 career games with Niagara of the Ontario Hockey League.

On behalf of Carter Verhaeghe, a case of pucks will be donated to a Missouri youth hockey organization by Sher-Wood Hockey, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Sher-Wood Hockey has donated more than 35,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

About the Missouri Mavericks: The Mavericks are members of the Mountain Division of the Western Conference of the ECHL- the Premier 'AA' Hockey League in North America. The Mavericks are the defending Brabham Cup winners after posting a league-leading record of 52-15-5 during the 2015-16 ECHL season, and have been honored with multiple community and league awards including the Harry S. Truman Special Community Service Recognition Award, the Bud Poile Governors' Cup (CHL), and the CHL Franchise of the Year Award for four consecutive seasons.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.