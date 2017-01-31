Carter Rowney Becomes 60th Former Nailer to Reach NHL

January 31, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release





WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers, proud ECHL affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, are excited to announce that a 60th former Nailer/Thunderbird has made his National Hockey League debut. Carter Rowney reached the NHL on Tuesday night, delivering a couple of hits, as the Pittsburgh Penguins defeated the Nashville Predators, 4-2 at PPG Paints Arena.

Rowney, 27, broke into professional hockey at the end of the 2012-13 season with the AHL's Abbotsford Heat, before signing on with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in the summer of 2013, which allowed him to start the 2013-14 campaign with the Nailers. Carter appeared in 39 games with Wheeling during his rookie season, and found the scoresheet at over a point-per-game clip, recording 13 goals, 31 assists, and 44 points. The following season, the forward needed only five games with the Nailers, as he amassed seven points, before being recalled to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. Rowney has played in parts of four seasons for the AHL Penguins, appearing in 187 games, while totaling 46 goals, 66 assists, and 112 points. His best year was 2015-16, when he finished with 56 points in 74 contests.

On Tuesday, the Sexsmith, Alberta native saw 9:20 of ice time over the course of 11 shifts for the Penguins. He threw two hits and won three face-offs, while playing shifts both at even strength and on the penalty kill. After playing to a 1-1 tie in the first period, Pittsburgh opened things up in the middle frame, scoring three times, en route to the 4-2 triumph over Nashville.

Carter Rowney becomes the 60th Nailer/Thunderbird to reach the NHL, and the first player this season. He is also the third player from the 2013-14 Wheeling squad to reach the NHL, joining teammates Mike Condon and Tom Kuhnhackl.

Rowney's former team, the Wheeling Nailers, will play three games this week, starting in Cincinnati on Thursday night. The lone home game is Saturday night at 8:05 against Reading, which is Princesses & Pirates Night. Kids are encouraged to dress up like their favorite princess or pirate, while getting a chance to meet characters from popular movies and television shows. Later in the month, on February 18th, it's a Valley Divided - Steelers vs. Browns Night. Fans are invited to wear their favorite football team's attire, while being able to meet Merril Hoge and Earnest Byner. To purchase tickets, or to get more information about season tickets, mini plans, group tickets, and more, call (304) 234-GOAL.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.