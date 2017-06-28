Cartatini, Frankoff, Carasiti Selected to PCL All-Star Team

News Release

DES MOINES - Iowa Cubs catcher Victor Caratini, starting pitcher Seth Frankoff and closer Matt Carasiti were selected to the 2017 Pacific Coast League All-Star team, the league announced today.

Caratini, 23, is a menace both defensively and offensively for the I-Cubs. The Triple-A rookie is swatting .343, fourth-best in the PCL, with eight home runs and 54 RBI. His RBI count paces the Chicago Cubs farm system. From behind the dish, he has caught 12 of 43 potential base stealers (27%).

Caratini was a mid-season All-Star in 2014 in the South Atlantic League and also in 2016 in the Southern League. The Puerto Rican native boasts a .287 career minor league average in five seasons.

Frankoff, 28, has been Iowa's most dominant starting pitcher, despite his 1-4 record. The righty claims a 3.07 ERA, third-best in the league, and ranks at the top of the leaderboard in WHIP (1.01) and batting average against (.204). In his eighth minor league season, Frankoff made his major league debut for Chicago on June 9, allowing two earned runs over two innings.

Carasiti joined the Cubs' organization via trade Monday. The righty went 1-1 with a 2.37 ERA with Triple-A Albuquerque to begin the year. He whiffed 43 batters in 30.1 innings and is tied for the PCL lead with 13 saves. Iowa and New Orleans go head-to-head at 7:08 p.m. tonight at Principal Park. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

