Carroll Leads the Way in Bounce Back Win

LINCOLN, Nebraska - The Kansas City T-Bones bounced back from an opening night loss to take game two of the series over the Lincoln Saltdogs in an impressive fashion on 9-2 on Friday night at Haymarket Park.

Scott Carroll was superb for Kansas City, holding Lincoln hitless through the first six innings, and the offense took care of the rest. Kansas City took a 3-0 lead in the second inning. Kyle Petty doubled to start the inning, and Chantz Mack singled to right against Cesilio Pimentel for a 1-0 lead.

Kansas City then would load the bases with one out and get an RBI from Eddie Newton on a hit by pitch to increase the lead to 2-0. Cedric Hunter added a sac fly to make it a 3-0 T-Bone lead, heading to the bottom of the second.

Carroll issued a two out walk in the third but then retired the next 10 batters for Kansas City. Meanwhile the offense got going again in the fifth with a sacrifice fly from Kevin Keyes to drive in a run. Then the club put up a five spot in the top of the sixth to blow the game wide open.

Zane Chavez had a fielder's choice RBI, and Marcus Lemon and Kyle Petty each drove in a pair with bases-clearing doubles off Pimentel for a 9-0 lead.

Matty Johnson broke up the no hitter in the top of the seventh with a lead-off double. He would score on an RBI single from Curt Smith to make it a 9-1 game. Lincoln would get another run in the eighth inning off Carrol, but he would not give up another run, holding the Saltdogs to four hits with seven strike outs. Carroll improved to (7-3) while Pimentel fell to (6-2). Carroll would give way to Myles Smith, who worked a scoreless ninth for Kanas City.

The T-Bones now are (41-28) and back to a season high 13 games above .500 while Lincoln is now (44-27). Kansas City trails Lincoln by three games in the Central Division of the American Association and has the third best record in the league.

The 10-game road trip continues for Kansas City with the third game of a four game series at Lincoln on Saturday night. RHP Gabe Perez (6-3, 4.43) will get the ball for Kansas City with RHP Derek Gordon (7-2, 2.77) the American Association Pitcher of the Month going for Lincoln. The game is set for 6:45 and can be heard online on the T-Bones Broadcast Network with the pregame starting at 6:40 .


