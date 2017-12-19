News Release

Tonight was the same old song and dance between the Thunderbirds and the Dashers.

In the second game of a weekend series between the two teams, it ended like it always seems to. Split down the middle. This weekend started with the Dashers taking home a 5-3 victory. It has ended with the Thunderbirds winning 7-4.

The scoring started with the Thunderbirds in the first period with Tom Kilgore putting two past Greg Hussey to put the them up 2-0 heading into the second period.

Penalties would prove costly for the Dashers as their total ended up being 45 minutes which put them on the short hand often and the Thunderbirds took full advantage.

The second period would prove just as fruitful for the Thunderbirds as they would net 2 more goals from the sticks of Yuto Osawa and Michael Bunn. Danville would cut the deficit to 2 goals before the end off of the strength of Ben Boukal and Justin Brausen goals.

The second and third periods both started with the Dashers on the wrong end of a power play. The third period would be very physical and high scoring with 3 coming from the Thunderbirds and 2 from the Dashers.

Jiri Petsuka would net one along with Michael Bunn completing the hat trick for Carolina. Kyle Stevens and Vincent Caligiuri would score for the Dashers.

The two teams have split the season series so far, both taking 3 games apiece. The Carolina Thunderbirds will next be in action against the North Shore Knights at home while the Dashers will travel to Ed Lumley Arena to take on the first place Cornwall Nationals. Both games will be on December 22nd.

Back in Action

