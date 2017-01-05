Carlsson Returned to Indy

January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today they have returned defenseman Jonathan Carlsson to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Carlsson, 28, made his 2016-17 season debut for Rockford Nov. 30 in a seven-round shootout loss against Manitoba and has totaled two shots in two games with the IceHogs this year. He has also skated in 28 games for the Fuel in 2016-17, notching 11 points with one goal and 10 assists.

Last season, the defenseman split time between the IceHogs and the Evansville IceMen (ECHL) and collected nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with the IceHogs and five points (1g, 4a) in 46 games with the IceMen.

Carlsson also skated in 19 games with Rockford in the 2009-10 season, scoring one goal on eight shots.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. The Major League Baseball's Commissioner's trophy, presented to the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will also be at the game on the BMO?Harris Bank Center concourse. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.

