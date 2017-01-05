Carlsson Returned to Indy
January 5, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release
Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today they have returned defenseman Jonathan Carlsson to their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.
Carlsson, 28, made his 2016-17 season debut for Rockford Nov. 30 in a seven-round shootout loss against Manitoba and has totaled two shots in two games with the IceHogs this year. He has also skated in 28 games for the Fuel in 2016-17, notching 11 points with one goal and 10 assists.
Last season, the defenseman split time between the IceHogs and the Evansville IceMen (ECHL) and collected nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with the IceHogs and five points (1g, 4a) in 46 games with the IceMen.
Carlsson also skated in 19 games with Rockford in the 2009-10 season, scoring one goal on eight shots.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 8 vs. Chicago Wolves: Game time is 4 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 2,500 fans to enter the arena will receive a copy of the 2016-17 IceHogs team card set, compliments of the Rockford Register Star. The Major League Baseball's Commissioner's trophy, presented to the 2016 World Series Champion Chicago Cubs, will also be at the game on the BMO?Harris Bank Center concourse. After the game, fans have the opportunity to participate in Skate with the Hogs on the BMO Harris Bank Center ice. Fans are required to bring their own skates as there are no rentals available.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from January 5, 2017
- All-Star Game for Abbott in Allentown - Rockford IceHogs
- Wolves Donning Animal Adoption Awareness Jerseys - Chicago Wolves
- Carlsson Returned to Indy - Rockford IceHogs
- Forward A.J. Greer and Goaltender Spencer Martin Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - San Antonio Rampage
- IceCaps Sign Forward John McCarron to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Wolf Pack Forward Nicklas Jensen Named to Atlantic Division All-Star Classic Team - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Single Event Tickets on Sale Now for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Manitoba Moose Roslovic Named AHL All-Star - Manitoba Moose
- Agostino, Hunt Selected as 2017 AHL All-Stars - Chicago Wolves
- Jordan Subban to Represent the Comets at the 2017 American Hockey - Utica Comets
- Ontario's LoVerde and Brodzinski Join Stothers at AHL All-Star - Ontario Reign
- Taylor, Leier, Jordan Weal, T.J. Brennan Named to 2017 AHL All-Star - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Devon Toews Named to AHL All-Star Classic - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Barberio, Lindgren Named to AHL All-Star - St. John's IceCaps
- Cole Schneider, Linus Ullmark Named to American Hockey League - Rochester Americans
- Penguins' Guentzel, Jarry Named to AHL All-Star - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Matt Taormina and Yanni Gourde Named 2017 AHL All-Stars - Syracuse Crunch
- Bailey Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic - Binghamton Senators
- Lorito and Russo Named 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Participants - Grand Rapids Griffins
- NEWS Michael Leighton Selected to AHL All-Star Classic - Charlotte Checkers
- Blandisi, Quenneville Selected to 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Roster - Albany Devils
- CLEVELAND MONSTERS: Oliver Bjorkstrand, Ryan Craig to Represent - Cleveland Monsters
- McINTYRE, HEINEN NAMED TO 2017 AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC ROSTER - Providence Bruins
- Teemu Pulkkinen Named Western Conference All Star - Iowa Wild
- Rosters Announced for 2017 AHL All-Star Classic Presented by Capital BlueCross - AHL
- IceCaps Sign Forward Anthony Camara to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- IceCaps Sign Defenceman Reggie Traccitto to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Albany Devils Transaction -- 01.05.2017 - Albany Devils
- Pirates Spring Training National Anthem Auditions - Portland Pirates
- Pelech Recalled by the New York Islanders - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- IceCaps Sign Alexandre Ranger to PTO - St. John's IceCaps
- Rampage Three-Game Win Streak Snapped in 4-2 Loss to San Jose - San Antonio Rampage
- Toronto Edges Manitoba, 4-3 - Manitoba Moose
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.