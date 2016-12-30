Carlsson Recalled from Indy

December 30, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rockford IceHogs News Release





Rockford, Ill. - The Rockford IceHogs announced today they have recalled defenseman Jonathan Carlsson from their ECHL affiliate, the Indy Fuel.

Carlsson, 28, made his 2016-17 season debut for Rockford Nov. 30 in a seven-round shootout loss against Manitoba. He has also skated in 28 games for the Fuel this year where he notched 11 points with one goal and 10 assists.

Last season, the defenseman split time between the IceHogs and the Evansville IceMen (ECHL) and collected nine points (2g, 7a) in 25 games with the IceHogs and five points (1g, 4a) in 46 games with the IceMen.

Carlsson also skated in 19 games with Rockford in the 2009-10 season, notching one goal.

Next Home Game: Friday, December 30 vs. Iowa Wild: Puck drop is 7 p.m. The Hogs are hosting a Youth Jersey giveaway for the first 1,000 kids 14-and-under to enter the arena, courtesy of OrthoIllinois. Fans ages 21 and older can kick off their weekend with a Pre-Game Party at the Blues Flame Lounge, located on the BMO Harris Bank Center concourse. Friday's event begins with live music from "Roy Roots" at 5:15 p.m. and will also feature free appetizers and happy-hour specials.

