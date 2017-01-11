Carlos Febles Returns as Sea Dogs Manager

Portland, Maine- The Boston Red Sox have announced the Portland Sea Dogs coaching staff for the 2017 season. Carlos Febles (FAY-bless) returns for his second season as Manager. In addition, Kevin Walker returns for his third season as Pitching Coach, and Lee May Jr. begins his first year as the club's Hitting Coach. Scott Gallon replaces Eric Velazquez as the club's new Athletic Trainer. Chris Messina returns for his second season as the strength and conditioning coach.

Febles enters his seventh season as a minor league manager and his 11th year in the Red Sox system. In 2016, the Sea Dogs went 55-84 in Febles' first year in Portland. The 40-year-old managed the Salem Red Sox, for two seasons (2014-15), where he compiled a 134-141 record. Febles made his managerial debut with the Lowell Spinners in 2011 and skippered the Greenville Drive in 2012 and 2013 before joining the Salem Red Sox in 2014. He previously held positions as hitting coach with the Salem Red Sox (2009-2010) and Lancaster JetHawks (2008) after making his professional coaching debut with the Lowell in 2007. He led the JetHawks to California League best marks in hitting (.285), hits (1,423), and homers (154) in 2008.

Carlos spent six seasons in the Major Leagues with the Kansas City Royals from 1998 to 2003, where he hit .250 with 24 home runs and 146 RBI. He played his final professional season with the Pawtucket Red Sox in 2004, hitting .257 in 68 games.

Pitching Coach Kevin Walker returns for his third straight season and his ninth as a coach in the Red Sox system. Prior to joining the Sea Dogs in 2015, Walker spent four seasons as the pitching coach for the High-A Salem Red Sox. In addition, he was the pitching coach for Low-A Greenville in 2010 and Short-Season-A Lowell in 2009. A left-handed pitcher, Walker pitched six seasons in the Major Leagues with the San Diego Padres (2000-2003), San Francisco Giants (2004) and Chicago White Sox (2005). In 122 big league games, Walker notched a 7-3 record with a 4.76 ERA.

Hitting Coach Lee May begins his first season in Portland and his second in the Red Sox system. May spent last year as Greenville's (Red Sox Low-A affiliate) hitting coach. He previously served as minor league hitting coordinator in the Mariners organization from 2011-15. Lee played eight minor league seasons from 1986-93. He also coached in the Mets (1999) and Indians (2004-11) organizations. Lee is the son of former Major Leaguer Lee May and nephew of Carlos May.

Scott Gallon begins his first year as the Athletic Trainer with the Sea Dogs, after spending 2016 in the same capacity with the Lowell Spinners. Gallon replaces Eric Velezquez, who spent one season in Portland. Previous to returning to the Red Sox organization, he spent 4 years as an athletic trainer at Boston College. Gallon spent 7 years as an associate head athletic trainer at The College of the Holy Cross, and was a graduate assistant athletic trainer at the University of Massachusetts- Amherst. A certified and licensed member of the National Athletic Trainers' Association, he has interned with the Cape Cod Baseball League (1999 & 2000), Springfield Falcons (1999- 2000), Sarasota Red Sox (2001), and New England Patriots (2001). An Ashburnham, MA native, he received his B.S. in Athletic Training from Springfield College in 2000 and his M.S. in Exercise Science from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in 2006.

Chris Messina returns to Portland for his second season as the team's strength and conditioning coach. In 2015 he worked in the same capacity for the Pittsburgh Pirates Appalachian League affiliate in Bristol, Virginia. Messina has a Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise Science from SUNY Fredonia and a Master of Science degree in Applied Health Physiology from Salisbury University.

The Sea Dogs open up the 2017 season at Hadlock Field against the Reading Fightin Phils. Tickets can be purchased at seadogs.com or 207-879-9500.

Managerial Career- Carlos Febles

YEAR

CLUB (ORG)

LEAGUE (Level)

W

L

PCT.

2011

Lowell (BOS)

New York-Penn (A)

29

45

.392

2012

Greenville (BOS)

South Atlantic (A)

66

73

.475

2013

Greenville (BOS)

South Atlantic (A)

51

87

.370

2014

Salem (BOS)

Carolina (A)

68

68

.500

2015

Salem (BOS)

Carolina (A)

66

73

.475

2016

Portland (BOS)

Eastern (AA)

55

84

.396

Totals

335

430

.438

