Cardinals Swept in Doubleheader by Twins

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Cardinals were set to take on the Elizabethton Twins for the second doubleheader in a row, and their fourth doubleheader in the last five days. The Twins swept the Cardinals taking game one 8-6 and winning game two in extra innings, 3-2.

The Cardinals and Rays began game one of the doubleheader by scoring six runs in the bottom of the second to take a big early lead over the Cardinals 6-0.

Chris Hunt, who was called up yesterday from the GCL Cardinals made his first appearance as the starter for Johnson City in game one. Hunt went 3.2 innings, surrendered 10 hits, seven earned runs, walked one, and notched two strikeouts. He would take his first loss in his debut with the Johnson City Cardinals.

The Cardinals would slowly answer back, scoring one run in the top of the third, and three in the top of the fourth. Sanel Rosendo led off the top of the third with a single, and advanced to second on a wild pitch. With one out, Moises Castillo grounded out, but Rosendo advanced to third. With two outs, Leandro Cedeno singled to score Rosendo to put the Cardinals on the board and make the deficit 6-1.

The Cardinals then put three on the board in the top of the fourth. With one out, Zach Jackson hit a solo homerun (3) to make the score 6-2. Then Liam Sabino and Sanel Rosendo hit back-to-back singles to put runners on first and second. Jonatan Machado doubled (10) and both Sabino and Rosendo scored to cut the deficit 6-4.

The Twins answered with one run in the bottom of the fourth, but Johnson City answered with two in the top of the sixth.

Jonatan Machado and Moises Castillo worked back-to-back walks. Then Leandro Cedeno singled to load the bases. Machado scored on a wild pitch during Dariel Gomez's at-bat to make the score 7-5. Gomez would eventually walk to re-load the bases and then Donivan Williams hit a sac fly to score Moises Castillo and bring the score to within one, 7-6.

The Twins scored one in the bottom of the sixth and would go on to win game one 8-6.

Parker Kelly was the only reliever used in game one. Kelly pitched 2.1 innings, allowing one hit, one earned run, and notched two strikeouts.

Rain threatened the start of game two, but luckily it passed with no precipitation at all. Elizabethton got the scoring going in the bottom of the first with one run and shut the Cardinals out until the top of the fifth.

Michael Brettell got the start for the Cardinals in game two. Brettell would pitch four innings, giving up four hits, one earned run, one walk, and tallying six strikeouts.

The Cardinals took the lead 2-1 in the top of the fifth, after finally breaking through against the tough Elizabethton pitching. With one out, Liam Sabino and Luis Flores hit back-to-back singles, Sabino advanced to third on Flores's single. With runners at the corners, Jonatan Machado walked to load the bases. Moises Castillo hit a sac fly to score Sabino from third and tie the game at one, Flores advanced to third. Leandro Cedeno singled to score Flores from third and the Cardinals took the lead 2-1.

The Twins tied the game with a run in the bottom of the sixth. The score would remain tied and head in to extra innings where the Twins won on a walkoff single, 3-2.

The Cardinals used two pitchers after Michael Brettell. Evan Sisk was used first out of the bullpen. Sisk pitched two innings, allowing two hits, one earned run, one walk, and got two strikeouts. David Oca was the final reliever used. Oca took the loss falling to 1-6 on the season. He threw 2.2 innings, giving up two hits, one run (unearned), three walks, and notched four strikeouts.

The Cardinals get ready for a three game series at home against the Burlington Royals.

