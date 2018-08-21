Cardinals Split Doubleheader with Twins

ELIZABETHTON, TN - The Cardinals were fresh off their five-game series in three days with the Princeton Rays in which the Rays won 3-2. Now the Cardinals were set to take on the Twins for their third doubleheader in four days. The Cardinals split the doubleheader with Elizabethton, as the Twins took game one 5-3 and the Cardinals won the nightcap 6-0.

The Cardinals and Rays resumed game one from August 2nd, which was suspended due to weather, in the third with the score tied at one. The Twins got the scoring started in the top of the fourth with two runs to take a 3-1 lead. The Cardinals answered with two runs to tie the game at three. Dariel Gomez and Michael Perri hit back-to-back singles in the bottom of the fourth. Brian Sanchez reached on a fielding error that allowed Gomez to score. Then, Benito Santiago grounded out, but that allowed Perri to score to tie the game at three.

Dionis Zamora started the game for the Cardinals. Zamora went five innings, surrendered eight hits, four runs (one earned), walked two, and notched four strikeouts en route to his third loss of the season.

The Cardinals would be held to three runs, but the Twins put two on the board in the top of the fifth to win game one 5-3.

30 minutes later, the Cardinals and Twins were set for game two. The Cardinals came out firing on all cylinders as they scored first in the top of the first. With two outs, Leandro Cedeno doubled (11) and then Dariel Gomez singled to score Cedeno.

The Cardinals started Tommy Parsons who would shut the Twins out, pitching a complete game shutout, allowing four hits, and striking out seven hitters en route to his fifth win of the season.

The Cardinals put one up in the top of the second when Moises Castillo doubled to lead off the inning. Zach Jackson walked and Liam Sabino singled to load the bases. Then with one out, Jonatan Machado hit a long sac fly to score Castillo from third and push the Cardinals lead to 2-0.

The Cardinals were shut out until the top of the seventh when they pushed four runs across the plate.

Flores led off with a single and Jonatan Machado followed up with a walk. Michael Perri grounded out, but Flores and Machado moved up to second and third with one out. Leandro Cedeno was intentionally walked and Dariel Gomez hit a three-RBI double (6) to increase the Cardinals lead to 5-0. With Gomez on second Donivan Williams reached base on a throwing error and Gomez went to third. With runners at the corners, Moises Castillo hit a sac fly to drive in Gomez and the Cardinals would win 6-0.

The Cardinals and Twins prepare for another doubleheader tomorrow.

