Cardinals Prevail in Monday\\"s Pitching Duel

News Release

KINGSPORT, Tenn.-The Johnson City Cardinals handed the Kingsport Mets their first loss of the season Monday night as pitching dominated in the 2-1 Cardinal win at Hunter Wright Stadium. The two squads compiled only 13 hits combined as the first run of the contest was not scored until the sixth frame.

Brady Whalen 's sacrifice fly to center field in the top of the sixth inning registered the first run of the ballgame as the Cardinals' (3-2) third baseman brought in Wadye Ynfante who tagged up from third base. A batter later, Carlos Rodriguez singled in Delvin Perez as the two-run, two-hit sixth capped the scoring effort for Johnson City on the night.

The two runs were all the visitors needed as Kingsport (3-1) squandered opportunities throughout by leaving seven men on the base paths. The K-Mets lone run of the night came on a sacrifice fly from Jeremy Vasquez in the bottom of the eighth that brought in Edgardo Fermin to cut the deficit in half.

The frame started promising for the home team as three-consecutive one-out singles loaded the bases for the cleanup hitter, but the sacrifice fly was all Kingsport could muster as Anthony Dirocie struck out looking a batter later to leave runners on first and second base.

Monday night marked the first time this season Kingsport failed to produce double-digit hits as the team finished with only six on the night compared to seven from the Cardinals. The lack of offense spoiled a good start on the hill for Christian James (0-1) as the K-Mets hurler tossed five shutout innings before surrendering two runs in the sixth-inning effort.

Cardinals' No. 26 prospect, Johan Oviedo (1-0), started the contest and was as equally impressive as the right-hander finished the game pitching six shutout innings of three-hit baseball. The prospect struck out five batters during the process and walked three throughout the night.

Though he did allow the lone run of the contest for Kingsport, Johnson City reliever Fabian Blanco (S, 1) threw the final three innings of the game to pick up his first save of the season. The southpaw allowed three hits in the outing, but also recorded two strike outs to preserve the win.

The rubber match is set for Tuesday morning at 11 a.m. as Camp Day celebrations ensue at Hunter Wright Stadium. The Kingsport Mets Baseball Network will carry the broadcast of the game with the Braeden's Barbeque Pregame Show beginning at 10:45 a.m.

