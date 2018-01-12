Cardinals Caravan Visit to AutoZone Park Canceled

News Release

Inclement Weather Forces Cancellation

MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Due to inclement winter weather in the region and in the interest of safety for fans and everyone involved, the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan stop scheduled for tonight at AutoZone Park has been canceled.

The Caravan was also scheduled to visit Jonesboro, Ark., and Dyersburg, Tenn., and those stops were also called off.

The Redbirds' 2018 season begins on Thursday, April 5 at Round Rock, and the home opener is Tuesday, April 10 against Omaha. More information on the upcoming season, including promotions and giveaways, will be announced at www.memphisredbirds.com in the coming weeks and months.

