Cardinals Caravan at AutoZone Park Canceled Due To Inclement Weather

January 12, 2017 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Due to forecasted inclement winter weather in the St. Louis area, the Cardinals have canceled multiple Cardinals Caravan stops, including Friday evening's scheduled visit to AutoZone Park.

Winter storm forecasts are calling for up to =BE inches of ice, making travel unsafe. All Friday and Saturday Caravan stops have been canceled, covering 14 stops in four states.

The 2017 Redbirds take the field for the first time on Thursday, March 30 against the Cardinals in a "Battle of the Birds" exhibition game. Multiple season and mini-membership ticket options for the 2017 season are on sale now, and all include the "Battle of the Birds."

For more information on season memberships and mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com . For more information on "Battle of the Birds," visit www.memphisredbirds.com/battleofthebirds .

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Pacific Coast League Stories from January 12, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.