Cardinals Book Drive Tuesday, $1 Tickets for Donations

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - The Cardinals are excited to partner with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield on Tuesday, August 28 to host our Book Drive, benefiting the Springfield-Greene County Library.

Fans who donate a book (preferably new hardback or paperback books for ages Birth to 17) can purchase a $1 ticket to our 6:30pm game on August 28 against the Arkansas Travelers.

August 28 is also a Great Southern Bank $1 Dog Day, meaning fans that participate in the drive have a chance to help their community, catch the game for just $1 and enjoy $1 hot dogs!

To donate to the charitable drive in advance, please bring your item to the Cardinals Front Office at Hammons Field between 9 a.m. - 5 p.m., Monday - Friday. Fans are also welcome to bring their donation to the Ticket Office on their way into the ballpark on Tuesday, August 28.

For more information, call the Cardinals Front Office at (417) 863-0395.

