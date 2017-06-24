Cardinal Doubles Dunk Travs

News Release

Springfield, MO-The Springfield Cardinals banged out seven doubles on their way to a 6-4 win over the Arkansas Travelers on Friday night despite a Trav rally in the ninth.

The key inning for the Cardinals was the seventh. With two out and no one on, Jacob Wilson doubled followed by a walk from Casey Turgeon . Gabriel Lino, who had driven in the Cardinals first two runs, doubled off the wall in right to score both runners and put the Cards in front. Magneuris Sierra then doubled to score Lino. Springfield would add to their lead the next inning when Oscar Mercado doubled and came home on another double from Adolis Garcia.

Arkansas would make it interesting in the ninth though. Ryan Casteel belted a one out solo homer to cut the deficit to three. Kyle Waldrop, Marcus Littlewood and Nelson Ward then ripped off consecutive singles to plate another run and put the tying run on base. That would be it for the rally however as Corey Baker came out of the Springfield bullpen to retire the next two hitters and end the game.

Eight of the Cardinals ten hits went for extra bases including seven doubles and a triple. Adolis Garcia and Gabriel Lino (four RBIs) each had two of the doubles. Ryan Casteel was one of three Travs with two hits pounding out a double and the homer. Ian Miller also had two hits to raise his league leading batting average to .333.

Anthony Misiewicz, making his Double-A debut, provided the Travs with a solid start. The lefty worked six innings giving up only two runs on five hits while striking out seven and walking only one. He would get no decision as the game was decided after the Trav bullpen was involved. Cardinal starter Matt Pearce went seven innings giving up only two runs to earn the win and improve to 7-5 with Baker earning his third save. Blake Perry was charged with the loss and dipped to 1-2 on the year.

Game three of the series comes up at 6:10 on Saturday night. The Travs send right-hander Dylan Unsworth (5-6, 4.23) to the mound opposite lefty Austin Gomber (2-6, 5.09). The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

