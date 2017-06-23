Card Homers Drop Travs

News Release

Springfield, MO-The Springfield Cardinals used a pair of long balls to overcome the Arkansas Travelers in the series opener on Thursday night, 4-2.

The Travs used defensive mistakes by the Cardinals to score in both the first and fifth innings. In the first, two hits and Cardinal errors on potential double play balls got the Travs on the board with Kyle Waldrop collecting the RBI. Later, in the fifth, a throwing error on Ian Miller 's bunt single followed by a wild pitch moments later put Miller at third. He would score on Tyler Marlette 's fielder's choice when the Cards again failed to turn a potential double play ball into any outs.

Arkansas' leads would be short lived each time though as the Cards would strike back quickly. In the bottom of the first, Magneuris Sierra 's leadoff double and Oscar Mercado 's single led to a run when the duo executed a double steal with Sierra beating the return throw to the plate to swipe home. Four innings later, Jesse Jenner tied the game again for the Cards, leading off the last of the fifth with a solo homer. The biggest blast of the game came one inning later when Bruce Caldwell launched a two-run shot to put Springfield in front. It was Caldwell's ninth homerun of the season.

Springfield also received a stellar start from Dakota Hudson who battled around the defensive miscues and eight singles to allow just the two unearned runs over eight innings in the longest outing of his career. He improved to 6-3 while earning the victory. Landon Beck pitched the ninth for his first double-a save. Justin DeFratus took the loss and dropped to 2-3.

Game two of the series between the Travs and Cardinals is Friday night. First pitch in Springfield is set for 7:10. The game will be broadcast on the Sports Animal 920, the First Pitch App, TuneIn radio and milb.tv.

