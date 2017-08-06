Caratini and Davis Lead Iowa to Victory

News Release

DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (52-58) defeated the Fresno Grizzlies (66-47) 6-1, Saturday at Principal Park. Seth Frankoff pitched four hitless innings before allowing a run in the fifth, but the offense picked him up to snag the win for Iowa.

Frankoff rolled through four before allowing a leadoff single to Jack Mayfield, who later scored, in the fifth inning. Frankoff finished with a strong line of five innings pitched, two hits, one run and eight strikeouts.

Iowa's offense was dormant for the first five innings before exploding in the sixth. Taylor Davis led off with a single before Victor Caratini crushed a two-run homer to give Iowa the 2-1 lead. Jacob Hannemann then singled, Chris Dominguez was hit by a pitch and Elliot Soto brought home another run with a solid single. Iowa would score one more run on a sacrifice fly from John Andreoli in the inning.

Iowa continued its hot hitting in the seventh as Davis singled and Caratini brought him home with a double. Chesny Young then brought home Caratini with a sacrifice fly to solidify the lead. Caratini and Davis powered Iowa's offense, each going 3-for-4 and scoring two runs. Caratini added three RBI, his 10th home run and 22nd double of the season.

Felix Pena, Justin Grimm and Matt Carasiti closed out the game for Iowa. They combined for four scoreless innings, allowing just two hits and no walks, while striking out seven batters. Pena (2-1) grabbed the win in relief, while Rogelio Armenteros (5-1) took the loss for Fresno.

Iowa and Fresno are slated for a 1:08 start time tomorrow for the series finale. Promotions include Knothole Gang, Pedal to the Park, Food Pantry Day and Post-Game Kids Run the Bases. For more information or tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com .

