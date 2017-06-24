Captains Top Dragons 6-2 on Saturday Despite Siri Home Run

News Release

Dayton, Ohio - Lake County starting pitcher Luis Jimenez fired six shutout innings as the Captains defeated the Dayton Dragons 6-2 on Saturday night at Fifth Third Field. The Captains have won two of the first three games in a four-game series that will conclude on Sunday afternoon.

The Dragons were limited to just six hits and scored both of the runs in the seventh inning. Trailing 4-0 at the time, Jose Siri blasted a two-out, two-run home run to cut the deficit in half. Michael Beltre followed Siri's home run with a triple and Taylor Trammell walked to put the tying run on base before Tyler Stephenson flied out to deep center field to end the threat. Lake County responded with two runs in the top of the eighth to close out the scoring.

Lake County built their lead with two runs in the second, one in the fifth and one in the sixth. The Captains extended their streak of games with at least one home run to 16 by hitting two in the contest, both solo shots by Luke Wakamatsu and Todd Isaacs.

Stephenson led the Dragons offense with a pair of long doubles including one off the center field fence. Siri's home run was his seventh since May 21st and eighth of the year.

Dragons starting pitcher Wennington Romero (3-4) absorbed the loss. He worked five innings and allowed six hits and three runs with one walk and six strikeouts. Jesse Stallings allowed one run in two innings of work and Aaron Fossas gave up two runs in his inning. Joel Kuhnel pitched a perfect inning for the Dragons, striking out two.

Up Next: The Dragons meet the Captains on Sunday at 2:05 p.m. at Fifth Third Field in the last game of the series. Scott Moss (9-2, 2.37) will start for the Dragons against Lake County's Tanner Tully (2-5, 3.68). The game will be televised on Dayton's CW (Channel 26).

All Dragons games are broadcast on radio on Fox Sports 980 WONE and on the internet at wone.com. Games are also available on the Dayton Dragons mobile app

