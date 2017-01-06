Captains To Host 15th Annual Hot Stove Dinner On January 26

January 6, 2017 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lake County Captains News Release





Eastlake, OH- The Lake County Captains, Class-A affiliate of the Cleveland Indians, will host its 15th annual Hot Stove Dinner on Thursday, January 26 from 6 pm - 9pm at Classic Park.

Former Cleveland Indians ace Greg Swindell will be in attendance as the keynote speaker. Swindell retired from baseball in 2002 after a 17-year MLB career. In addition to Swindell, the Captains' 2017 Field Manager, who will be announced at a later date, will also be in attendance.

Fans will be able to take advantage of a special VIP Experience that will allow ONLY 50 attendees to take part in an exclusive pre-event reception with the guests-of-honor in the Captains home clubhouse from 6:15 - 7:00. For only $60 per person (children or adults), VIP package holders will enjoy hors d'oeuvres, cocktails and non-alcoholic beverages while visiting with our special guests. Each VIP guest will also have the opportunity to get autographs and take photos with the guests during the reception and enjoy prime reserved seating during that evening's program, which will take place in the Classic Park batting cage building. The VIP portion of this event sells out quickly and has sold out for the previous four events.

Pre-sale regular Hot Stove Dinner tickets are only $30 for adults and $20 for kids ages 4-12. On the day of the event, the ticket prices are $35 for adults and $25 for kids.

The Hot Stove Dinner traditionally sells out well in advance and is limited to the first 200 reservations.

Swindell was drafted 2nd overall by the Indians in the 1986 Major League Baseball Amateur draft out of the University of Texas. Greg made his Major League debut with the Tribe on August 21, 1986 less than a month after being drafted. Swindell represented the Indians in the 1989 All-Star Game, and played for the Tribe for seven seasons during two separate stints in Cleveland. Swindell was a Tribe hurler from 1986- 1991 and returned in 1996. With the Tribe, Swindell posted a 61-56 record with an ERA of 3.86.

Greg was part of the 2001 Arizona Diamondbacks that featured Randy Johnson, Curt Schilling, Luis Gonzalez and Matt Williams. Arizona defeated the New York Yankees in seven games to capture the World Series Championship, the only title in Diamondbacks history.

A Chinese auction of Captains, Indians, Browns and other baseball memorabilia will also be held during the evening, with proceeds benefiting Captains Charities, an official 501(c)3 organization.

Tickets for this event are on sale at CaptainsBaseball.com or by calling Tim O'Brien at 440-975-8085 x136.

The Captains open the 2017 season on April 8 at Classic Park against Dayton. Affordable ticket packages are available for purchase now and more information may be found at www.CaptainsBaseball.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





Midwest League Stories from January 6, 2017

Captains To Host 15th Annual Hot Stove Dinner On January 26 - Lake County Captains

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.