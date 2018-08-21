Captain Returns for Year Two

August 21, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) - Jacksonville IceMen News Release





Jacksonville, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud affiliate of the NHL Winnipeg Jets and AHL Manitoba Moose, today announced the return of the first signee of the inaugural year and first captain of the Icemen, Garet Hunt.

The Maple Ridge, British Columbia native is entering his 11th pro season with 633 ECHL games under his belt. He's on track to breaking into the top five ECHL leaders in career games played--currently, number five is former Jacksonville Lizard Kings player Allan Sirois, with 687 games. The gritty forward currently sits at number two in career ECHL penalty minutes with 2,398.

"I'm looking forward to returning to Jacksonville for the 2018-2019 hockey season," said Hunt. "Playing at Veterans Memorial Arena in front of the some of the loudest fans in the League was unparalleled, and I can't wait for October 13th!"

Last season with the Icemen, the 5-foot-8,190-pound captain notched 23 points (14G, 9A) in 68 games played. Prior to joining the Icemen, Hunt played two seasons for the Alaska Aces before the team was sold, and six seasons with the Stockton Thunder before that team was sold and relocated. The veteran leader has worn a letter in six of his ten years as a pro.

"I think Garet had a good year last year, he was by himself as far as veterans go," said coach Jason Christie. "He's not only good in the community, but in the locker room. He's a hard worker and he creates space for other teammates on the ice."

Hunt joins Wacey Rabbit as the lone vets signed to an ECHL contract for the 2018-2019 Icemen season. Each team is limited to four veteran players (excluding goaltenders) on its active roster and reserve during the season.

The Icemen open their second season on Saturday, October 13th at Veterans Memorial Arena against the South Carolina Stingrays. The puck drop has been moved up to 7:00 p.m. ET for all games, except Fridays and Sundays, when the start time will remain at 7:30 p.m. ET and 3:00 p.m. ET, respectively.

GARET HUNT GP G A TP PIM + / -

2008-09 Springfield Falcons AHL 1 0 0 0 2 0

Stockton Thunder ECHL 63 5 11 16 248 -3

2009-10 Stockton Thunder ECHL 52 5 7 12 215 -3

2010-11 Stockton Thunder ECHL 60 13 17 30 248 9

Worcester Sharks AHL 9 0 1 1 35 -6

2011-12 Stockton Thunder "A" ECHL 69 7 12 19 255 -5

2012-13 Stockton Thunder "C" ECHL 70 7 18 25 235 -4

2013-14 Stockton Thunder "C" ECHL 69 14 22 36 187 -16

2014-15 Stockton Thunder "C" ECHL 58 13 8 21 269 -26

2015-16 Alaska Aces ECHL 61 11 12 23 277 -28

2016-17 Alaska Aces "C" ECHL 63 4 12 16 243 -2

2017-18 Jacksonville Icemen ECHL 68 14 9 23 221 -16

Off-Season Tracker

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from August 21, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.