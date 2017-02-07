'Caps Residency Teams Return from Competitive Academy

Whitecaps FC Residency teams were back in action over the weekend, playing four matches against tough competition in California.

U-18

Whitecaps FC opened the trip with a hard fought 4-3 defeat against Strikers FC.

The 'Caps shot out to a 2-0 lead in the first half. On nine minutes, centre back Brendan Skinner got the last touch on a play set up by Michael Baldisimo and Andres Charles-Barrera. Then on 32 minutes, Alan Camacho slipped a great ball down the line to Baldisimo made a great driving run before setting up Theo Bair for the finish.

The Strikers pulled one back before halftime, then tied it off of a free kick on 55 minutes.

On 70 minutes the 'Caps retook the lead courtesy of striker Gloire Amanda, creating a yard of space and beating goalkeeper near post.

But with 10 minutes to go, the Strikers tied it before taking all three points on a free kick in stoppage time.

"We are very disappointed to concede goals in the fashion we did," noted U-18 head coach Rich Fagan. "With that said, there were many good things and we will learn from our mistakes."

The second match of the weekend for the U-18s saw a 2-1 victory over Pateadores.

On 17 minutes, Amanda opened the scoring after being played in on goal by Patrick Metcalfe.

After the home side tied it, the 'Caps found their winner around the 45-minute mark courtesy of another Amanda goal, coming with a very skillful touch and first-time volley following a ball played over the top from Liam Robinson.

"The boys gave a performance they can be proud of," said Fagan after the match. "It was a very tense game and emotions were running high. Credit to the players for keeping their cool under intense circumstances."

U-16

The U-16s opened with a 4-2 win over Strikers FC.

The 'Caps had two goals from Jacob Aulin-Angelozzi, and one each from Keisean Brooks and captain Alessandro Hojabrpour.

"Overall, a solid display," noted U-16 head coach Adam Day. "We were excellent in the first half, but were disappointed in the way we conceded the two goals. We need to take pride in keeping clean sheets and we hope to put that right."

On Sunday, the young 'Caps suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat against Pateadores.

Hojabrpour added another goal, but it was not enough on the day as the home team were given a penalty in the last five minutes of the match to equalize, then scored on a long ball at the end of the match.

"I'm gutted for the boys," noted U-16 head coach Adam Day. "We were brilliant today against a very direct, strong, organized team and we were resilient and controlled the match. I asked the boys to show something different in terms of character and they were first class. We're disappointed for them in the way of the result, but very proud of their performance."

