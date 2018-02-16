Capitals Prospect Carlson Reassigned to Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - Goalie Adam Carlson has been reassigned by the Washington Capitals to the Kansas City Mavericks, announced Friday.

Carlson, 24, has played in seven ECHL and four AHL games this year. Most recently, the 6-foot-3, 174-pound netminder played for the Indy Fuel, appearing in only one game.

The Edina, Minnesota native and Washington Capitals prospect played in four games with the Capitals' AHL affiliate Hershey to start the year, owning a 3.03 Goals Against Average and .903 Save Percentage.

Carlson played his first full professional season in 2016-17, appearing in 23 games with the South Carolina Stingrays and posting a 2.97 Goals Against Average and .895 Save Percentage. He also got his first taste of the Kelly Cup Playoffs with one appearance.

The Mavericks begin an eight-game home stand tonight as they host the Indy Fuel in the first of two-straight meetings between the Central Division foes.

