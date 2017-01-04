Cap Giveaway Friday, New Opponent Saturday, Teddy Bear Toss Coming Soon

January 4, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





HEAT HOME GAMES COMING UP THIS WEEK: giveaway-cap-frontStockton Heat vs. Tucson Roadrunners Friday, January 6 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena Our first game of the new year happens to be against the Tucson Roadrunners which will surely make for an exciting game. However, it's not just the game that is cool, it's the giveaway as the first 750 adults and teens 13-years-old and over will receive a Heat cap!

Stockton Heat vs. Milwaukee Admirals Saturday, January 7 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It's a battle between two of the top teams in the Western Conference as the Heat host the Milwaukee Admirals for the first time in team history. It's also Autism Awareness Night in the building where there will be a silent auction set up on the concourse that will help benefit Autism Speaks and the Carlos Vieira Foundation, as well as 51FIFTY race cars on display. Plus the first 500 fans receive foam Heat pucks

HEAT HOME GAMES IN THE NEAR FUTURE: Frankie is collecting his stuffed animals to throw on the ice during the Heat game on January 21st and you should too (PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY). Frankie is collecting his stuffed animals to throw on the ice during the Heat game on January 21st and you should too (PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY). Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Friday, January 20 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena The Heat are teaming with the You Can Play Project in an effort to bring awareness to the inclusion of all athletes regardless of their backgrounds. The You Can Play Project's mission is to challenge the culture and guarantee that athletes are given a fair opportunity to compete, judged by other athletes and fans alike, only by what they contribute to the sport or their team's success. The Heat are also partnering with various LGBT organizations including the San Joaquin Pride Center and MoPride by offering a special Pride Pack starting at just $22 which includes an awesome t-shirt featuring a rainbow Heat logo, but the trick is you have to order by THIS FRIDAY to guarantee your shirt! If you can play, you can play!

Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, January 21 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena Everyone's favorite event, Teddy Bear Toss, is just around the corner! Start saving your stuffed animals and teddy bears as we'll toss them onto the ice after the Heat score their first goal of the game! Last year a record of 8,231 bears were donated to the United Way of San Joaquin County and we want to beat that number this year!

HEAT HOME GAMES COMING DOWN THE PIKE: Safety Night will feature the Heat trying to get you...yes you... into the book of world records! Safety Night will feature the Heat trying to get you...yes you... into the book of world records! Stockton Heat vs. Bakersfield Condors Saturday, February 4 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena You want to make history with the Heat? Well come down to Stockton Arena for Safety Night as we try to set a World Record for the most people wearing safety vests in one place! To help our goal, the first 2,000 fans will receive a Heat safety vest but to put Stockton in the record book, we'll need to have those of you who work in dangerous jobs to wear your own high visibility vest to the game that night. In addition to our record attempt, we will also have a number of businesses on hand to talk about safety in many different capacities while it will be a way for our community to thank those who do work those dangerous jobs that take a certain type of person with specific skills to do!

Stockton Heat vs. San Jose Barracuda & Bakersfield Condors Friday and Saturday, February 17 & 18 (7:30 p.m. faceoff - 6:30 p.m. doors) - Stockton Arena It's one of the Heat's signature events as Covanta Easy Being Green Weekend will be upon us on Friday, February 17 as the Heat host San Jose, followed by the Saturday, February 18 meeting between Stockton and the Bakersfield Condors! If you've never been to Covanta Easy Being Green, you're missing out on all of the tips and tricks to help you and your family not only do your part to help preserve our environment, but you will also learn tips and tricks from companies who can take money out of your energy bills and put them back in your pockets! Plus, it's another great giveaway as a Heat tote bag will be given to the first 750 fans 13-years-old and over on both nights! Perfect for groceries!!!!

UPCOMING EVENTS FOR OUR LOYAL SEASON TICKET HOLDERS: The next Full Season Ticket Holder event will be another pre-game Chalk Talk with Head Coach Ryan Huska before the game this Saturday, January 7 against the Milwaukee Admirals. Come prepared to ask questions about the team and about the Heat's opponent as this will be the final meeting between the two teams at Stockton Arena.

Be on the lookout for RSVP information coming soon for the Full Season Ticket Holder "Skate with the Team" event. Get on the ice with the Stockton Heat after the Sunday, February 26 game against the Texas Stars. This event, exclusive to ticket holders, requires an RSVP, especially if you need rental skates. Information should be available in January.

For more information on upcoming events and for the latest Season Ticket Holder News, visit StocktonHeat.com/STH or follow @AHLHeatTix on Twitter! To learn how you can become a Season Ticket Holder and attend awesome events like these, call 209.373.1500 and speak with our account executives today or visit StocktonHeat.com!

Jon Gillies chats with the Stockton Colts players on the bench during warm-ups (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Jon Gillies chats with the Stockton Colts players on the bench during warm-ups (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). GROUP PERK OF THE WEEK: Do you have a youth hockey team that would love to showcase your players during an intermission scrimmage or shootout? Well you can get your team on the ice during one of the remaining six Wednesday games of the year to do just that!

For groups of 100 or more, you can send your little hockey players out during the first intermission for a unique experience to play on the same ice that Jon Gillies, Mark Jankowski, Brandon Bollig and the rest of the Stockton Heat call home!

Just look at how much fun the Stockton Colts had just last week during the Heat game!

To learn more about this and other group perks available, or to book your group now, call 209.373.1500 or visit StocktonHeat.com.

DON'T MISS THIS DEAL: heat pride shirtJust two days remain for you to get your Stockton Heat Pride shirt!

Order your Pride Pack now featuring a ticket to the January 20 game against the Bakersfield Condors, a t-shirt featuring the Heat logo in rainbow form, plus a donation going back to your choice of the San Joaquin Pride Center, Modesto Pride Center, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center or the You Can Play Project!

These packs will be available for a while, but to guarantee your limited-edition t-shirt, you must order by this Friday, January 6!

For questions, call 209.373.1500 and chat with one of our ticket representatives or visit StocktonHeat.com to learn more.

Share this entry

RECENT NEWS

PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY Cap Giveaway Friday, New Opponent Saturday, Teddy Bear Toss Coming Soon January 4, 2017 - 9:00 am Jon Gillies chats with the Stockton Colts players on the bench during warm-ups (PHOTO BY JACK LIMA). Heat TV: Stockton Colts Take Over January 3, 2017 - 12:24 pm PHOTO BY ASVITT PHOTOGRAPHY Heat Finish 2016 Going 38-27-5-1 January 3, 2017 - 12:09 pm Follow

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 4, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.